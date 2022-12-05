SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end. Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.

12 HOURS AGO