Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
NBC Sports
Packers say they don’t need to see more from Jordan Love to decide on fifth-year option
Even if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers for 2023, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back for 2024. And there’s one specific way the Packers need to plan for that. The team believes it already has everything it needs to make that decision. By May 3,...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders
While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NBC Sports
Mike McDaniel: Everything that went wrong against 49ers wasn’t a direct result of Tua Tagovailoa
Given his success in 2022, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the 49ers last week. He finished 18-of-33 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, a pair of interceptions, and a lost fumble. Tagovialoa hadn’t thrown an interception since September. He hadn’t had a game with multiple giveaways since the Week Two victory over Baltimore.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy taking over at QB will be smooth 49ers transition
SANTA CLARA — Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff. Coach Kyle Shanahan and his largely new offensive coaching staff built the entire offseason around the dual-threat skills...
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo change bigger than Brock Purdy transition
The 49ers are transitioning to a new starting quarterback for the second time this season and head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it will be easier this time even though new starter Brock Purdy is a rookie who joined the team as a seventh-round pick. That’s not because the 49ers already...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports
Jaguars waive Darrell Henderson
Running back Darrell Henderson‘s time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars announced that they waived Henderson on Friday. He was claimed off of waivers from the Rams on November 23. No corresponding roster move was announced, so the Jaguars have an open spot on their 53-man...
NBC Sports
Kittle's lack of work with Purdy not a factor in win vs. Miami
SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end. Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.
NBC Sports
Trent Williams on Brock Purdy’s leadership: You’d think he’s Peyton Manning or something
If the 49ers are going to make a playoff run this season, they’re going to do it with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. That may seem like a long shot, but 49ers left tackle Trent Williams says Purdy is no ordinary rookie. Williams told NFL Media that Purdy has already...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to storybook, last-second win over Raiders
Baker Mayfield must have gotten up Thursday feeling dangerous. Two days after the Rams claimed him off waivers, Mayfield led them to an improbable, unbelievable last-second, 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Welcome to Hollywood!. The Raiders snapped their three-game winning streak, as they blew another double-digit fourth quarter lead. Seven...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 14 picks: Eagles-Giants, Chargers-Dolphins and more
Thanksgiving is now officially in the rearview mirror and for the NFL, that means the stretch run has just begun. Just five weeks remain in the regular season and a couple of teams face playoff-clinching scenarios as soon as this weekend. However, six teams -- Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington -- are on bye. Still, there's plenty on the line during Week 14.
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
NBC Sports
Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ struggles: It’s all self-inflicted
Maxx Crosby says the Raiders have no one to blame but themselves for the way they keep losing close games. Crosby, the Raiders defensive end who added another sack on Thursday night to give him 11.5 this season, said after the Raiders’ 17-16 loss that they had every opportunity to close the Rams out and failed to do so.
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
