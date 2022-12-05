ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders

While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel: Everything that went wrong against 49ers wasn’t a direct result of Tua Tagovailoa

Given his success in 2022, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uncharacteristically poor performance against the 49ers last week. He finished 18-of-33 for 295 yards with two touchdowns, a pair of interceptions, and a lost fumble. Tagovialoa hadn’t thrown an interception since September. He hadn’t had a game with multiple giveaways since the Week Two victory over Baltimore.
NBC Sports

Why Purdy taking over at QB will be smooth 49ers transition

SANTA CLARA — Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff. Coach Kyle Shanahan and his largely new offensive coaching staff built the entire offseason around the dual-threat skills...
NBC Sports

Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?

Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports

Jaguars waive Darrell Henderson

Running back Darrell Henderson‘s time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars announced that they waived Henderson on Friday. He was claimed off of waivers from the Rams on November 23. No corresponding roster move was announced, so the Jaguars have an open spot on their 53-man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Kittle's lack of work with Purdy not a factor in win vs. Miami

SANTA CLARA — George Kittle didn’t have much experience with Brock Purdy before the 49ers’ Week 13 win, but that was not a factor for the All-Pro tight end. Kittle caught two of his three targets from Purdy for 22 yards, one being a pivotal third-down conversion that went for 19 yards at the end of the second quarter. It kept the 49ers' drive alive, which ended in a touchdown and gave them the lead going into halftime.
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL Week 14 picks: Eagles-Giants, Chargers-Dolphins and more

Thanksgiving is now officially in the rearview mirror and for the NFL, that means the stretch run has just begun. Just five weeks remain in the regular season and a couple of teams face playoff-clinching scenarios as soon as this weekend. However, six teams -- Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans and Washington -- are on bye. Still, there's plenty on the line during Week 14.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles getting key player back at practice this week

Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ struggles: It’s all self-inflicted

Maxx Crosby says the Raiders have no one to blame but themselves for the way they keep losing close games. Crosby, the Raiders defensive end who added another sack on Thursday night to give him 11.5 this season, said after the Raiders’ 17-16 loss that they had every opportunity to close the Rams out and failed to do so.
NBC Sports

Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...

