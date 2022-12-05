Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew.

“It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of support was just remarkable,” said his mother, Juanita Agnew.

Jayz was raking leaves outside his family’s home on Jameson Street in Temple Hills on November 8 when he was shot. He died in the hospital several days later.

As loved ones said their final goodbye, many shared their favorite memories of Jayz. As the family took another step to try to move forward from this tragic incident, his mom remained hopeful that someone will come forward with information about her son’s killer.

“Our detective keeps us in, you know in contact even if there’s no development. She does keep me involved. So that, in itself, gives me courage to know that he is still a priority for the police department and our case is still being discussed. So that gives me motivation,” she said.

In the meantime, Agnew said they will continue to fight for justice and unity.

“What I really liked to see is the galvanized that change where the police and the youth will work closer together. I think that’s one of the first initiatives that we’ll try to work on,” she said.

“For me, this is beyond Jayz — the pain that I feel no other mother should feel and whatever little I can do to lessen that blow. That’s what gives me motivation,” Agnew continued.

She’s encouraging everyone to get involved in the fight against gun violence and other crimes.

“Even before Jayz I was not okay with the crime rate, I was not okay with the gun laws, and I and I encourage everyone to get involved and educate yourself,” Agnew said.

