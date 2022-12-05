ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves

By Makea Luzader, Ya-Marie Sesay
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CxnS_0jXiXQPg00

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew.

“It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of support was just remarkable,” said his mother, Juanita Agnew.

Jayz was raking leaves outside his family’s home on Jameson Street in Temple Hills on November 8 when he was shot. He died in the hospital several days later.

Family of Maryland teen who was shot, killed demands justice, end to senseless gun violence

As loved ones said their final goodbye, many shared their favorite memories of Jayz. As the family took another step to try to move forward from this tragic incident, his mom remained hopeful that someone will come forward with information about her son’s killer.

“Our detective keeps us in, you know in contact even if there’s no development. She does keep me involved. So that, in itself, gives me courage to know that he is still a priority for the police department and our case is still being discussed. So that gives me motivation,” she said.

In the meantime, Agnew said they will continue to fight for justice and unity.

“What I really liked to see is the galvanized that change where the police and the youth will work closer together. I think that’s one of the first initiatives that we’ll try to work on,” she said.

“For me, this is beyond Jayz — the pain that I feel no other mother should feel and whatever little I can do to lessen that blow. That’s what gives me motivation,” Agnew continued.

She’s encouraging everyone to get involved in the fight against gun violence and other crimes.

“Even before Jayz I was not okay with the crime rate, I was not okay with the gun laws, and I and I encourage everyone to get involved and educate yourself,” Agnew said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 14

Ms. Jcd
4d ago

Jay-Z Agnew 13yrs. Never even got the chance to live get pimples, laugh with his friends, his first crush on a female. and this is all you can give him rest in peace Jay z

Reply
3
MARK PRESCOTT
4d ago

continued prayers for the family. another young king killed for nothing. minding his business doing yard work and some puck killed him for nothing. the person or people responsible for his death probably watched the news coverage and did nothing. probably just another day for them but they have people that know exactly what these people did but won't say anything because it's normal to them and just have no sympathy for life. I pray they will catch them and lock them under the jail.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night

“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Several Dead After Shootings Tear Across Maryland, Two Mysteriously Shot While Driving

Three people are dead after two separate incidents in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. The first shooting left one man dead after he was found laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Two more people were found dead a short time later around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting death in Capitol Heights that took place Tuesday night. According to police, detectives are trying to identify the suspects who shot and killed 65-year-old Leon Steadham, a D.C. resident. Police said that at around 7:10 pm, officers responding to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue discovered Steadham lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 65-year-old man found shot in middle of road in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy