ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge Parish (East Baton Rouge Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0x2_0jXiXOtS00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities reported that the crash happened near Silverled Avenue on Buttonwood Drive on Saturday morning.

The car struck a house head-on.

Emergency Officials reported that at least one person is believed to be injured.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found by the deputies.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: WAFB

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Hit-and-run leaves one dead off Airline Highway, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man's body found off Airline Highway spurred an investigation into an apparent hit-and-run Thursday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says. Sheriff's office dispatchers received a call around 7 a.m. about a male body found beside the road in the 4000 block of Victoria Drive, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting reported at Perkins Road apartment Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a reported shooting at a Perkins Road apartment Friday morning. According to sources, the shooting took place at Oakleigh Apartments and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana State Police trooper shoots, kills person in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Department says it is investigating after a trooper shot and killed a person near Downtown Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to state police, the shooting happened on Interstate 10 East near the Washington Street exit. The person was pronounced dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Louisiana State Police: 1 dead in trooper-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — A state trooper was involved in a fatal shooting on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana State Police said early Friday. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released. Friday’s news release said no law enforcement personnel were injured. State police detectives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Source: Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit was allegedly hauling drugs

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 2 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy