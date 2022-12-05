Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge Parish (East Baton Rouge Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities reported that the crash happened near Silverled Avenue on Buttonwood Drive on Saturday morning.
The car struck a house head-on.
Emergency Officials reported that at least one person is believed to be injured.
The identity of the victims has not been released.
It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.
Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor involved is yet to be found by the deputies.
The crash is being investigated by the officials.
Further details regarding the crash are not available currently.
December 5, 2022
Source: WAFB
