Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
NBC Connecticut
Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police
A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police. Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked. She told...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Handguns Found in East Granby Elementary Student's Belongings: Police
An East Granby man was charged after State Police say a local student was found with two handguns in their belongings Friday. Staff at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School made the discovery during the late morning hours when school was in session and immediately secured the two firearms. No one...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shepard Street Shooting in New Haven
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Shepard Street near Read Street in New Haven Friday afternoon, according to police. Both victims were shot multiple times just before 2 p.m., police said. Responding officers found one of the victims, a 24-year-old man from Pennsylvania, critically...
NBC Connecticut
Suspicious Package in Fairfield Was Not Harmful: Police
Fairfield police investigated a suspicious package Friday that turned out to be nothing of concern. The investigation was in the area of Beaconview Drive and Pine Tree Lane. As a precaution, McKinley School followed secure school protocol and Warde High School was notified to avoid the area after dismissal. Police...
NBC Connecticut
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford
A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Custody After Homicide in Milford
A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Milford on Tuesday night. Detectives said the incident on Salem Walk. According to police, it appears to be a targeted attack. The person's death is being investigated as a homicide. The suspect fled the scene, but has since been brought into...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Thief Accused of Stealing Merchandise, Assaulting CT Store Employee
Police are looking for a thief accused of assaulting and threatening to shoot an employee while fleeing a store with over $2,000 in stolen goods. Officials said they were called to Walmart at about 8 a.m. for a reported robbery. One man and two women entered the store, filled up...
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck, Killed By Hit & Run Driver in Bethel
Police in Bethel are searching for the driver that was involved in a deadly hit and run Friday. The collision occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man had been struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford
Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday. Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street. A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford
A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NBC Connecticut
Bicyclist Critically Injured After Crash in Hartford
Hartford Police said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on New Britain Avenue Wednesday night. Officials said a man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently being treated for critical injuries. The car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police....
NBC Connecticut
Fire Spreads from Garage to House in North Haven
Firefighters battled a fire in North Haven early Friday morning and no injuries have been reported. The fire was on Palmer Road and it spread from the garage to the single-family house, officials said.
NBC Connecticut
I-691 West in Meriden Clear After Rollover Crash
There were delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a vehicle rolled over. The crash was between exits 4 and 3 and the right lane was closed, according to CT Roads.org.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford's Juvenile Justice Initiative Gets $1.4 Million in Federal Grant Funding
Hartford is getting a major investment to benefit its young people. A federal grant of $1.4 million will support the city’s Juvenile Justice Initiative. The money aims to support Hartford kids involved with the justice system. It will provide highly customized intervention, creating personalized plans for each case to connect at-risk youth to resources that can help them.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
NBC Connecticut
No Injuries Reported After Truck Jackknifed on I-84 East in Manchester
No injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 84 East in Manchester Wednesday morning and blocked several lanes, according to state police. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., closed the three left lanes between exits 62 and 63 and caused backups. State police said the state Department of...
