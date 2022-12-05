ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

WVDNR announces increased 2022 fall turkey harvest

FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46 percent over last year’s harvest, according to preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Remembering Pat Fragile

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 7,...
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy