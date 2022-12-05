Read full article on original website
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
The Best Place To Live In West Virginia
West Virginia isn't fully remote, as it has numerous moderately sized cities throughout it. Here's why Cheat Lake is one of the best towns to consider in WV.
Next segments of anterless deer, bear firearms seasons set to open
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open. The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will be open Dec. 8–11 in...
East Coast’s longest sled run is opening soon in West Virginia
West Virginia State Parks is selling advance tickets for Blackwater Falls State Park's Sled Run, which is the longest of its kind on the East Coast.
WVDNR announces increased 2022 fall turkey harvest
FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest increased by almost 46 percent over last year’s harvest, according to preliminary results released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Fall turkey hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season compared to 694 birds last year....
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Remembering Pat Fragile
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 7,...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Grieving son and daughter plead, “do better” as coal mine plans to cross back under interstate
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Highways says Interstate-70 at the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line is finally opening back up to four lanes in the coming days. For the past 9 months, crews worked to replace the I-70 Stoolfire bridges that were torn down ahead of a coal mine’s longwall mining under the interstate.
For Second Consecutive Year, Mister Bee Potato Chips Selected ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’
Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” contest for the second consecutive year. The state’s only potato chip manufacturer won after receiving the most customer votes. “All...
Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month
money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
Did you see the fireball meteor that passed over West Virginia?
A fireball meteor passed just south of Morgantown, West Virginia last week, according to the NASA Meteor Watch.
Revealed: Nearly 100 potential PFAS-polluted sites in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia from fracking waste
PITTSBURGH — Waste from fracking wells that used PFAS – commonly known as “forever chemicals”– has been dumped at dozens of sites across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia — all of which could face contamination of soil, groundwater and drinking water as a result.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
