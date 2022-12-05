Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVAL
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
KVAL
Women's Pac-12 basketball season kicks off with a rivalry, Oregon State faces #17 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and Oregon State will kick off the Women's Pac-12 basketball season this weekend against each other. The Beavers are looking forward to heading back to Eugene, after winning last year on the road. But the big difference this year will be which team's freshman will be able to handle the rivalry better.
KVAL
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
KVAL
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
KVAL
Trent Bray is here to stay, OSU defensive coordinator says he is happy with his position
For the first time since 2012 - 2013, Oregon State’s football team is heading to their second bowl game in consecutive years. But the ground-work for this year's success was laid from the moment head coach Jonathan Smith was hired. Since then, OSU has brought in coaches that have...
KVAL
Colletto named Hornung Award winner
The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
KVAL
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
KVAL
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
KVAL
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
KVAL
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
KVAL
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks
EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
KVAL
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
KVAL
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Update: As of 9:23 p.m. Eugene Police has confirmed that Josiah has been located and is safe. Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area...
KVAL
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
KVAL
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
KVAL
4J to screen cyberbullying film for families, followed by Q & A
EUGENE, Ore. — The 4J Eugene School District is holding an event Friday to educate students and families about cyberbullying. Friday night, the school district plans to show a 54-minute documentary called 'The Upstanders' for the whole community to see. The documentary will feature all sides of cyberbullying, including...
KVAL
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
KVAL
More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
KVAL
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey
HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
