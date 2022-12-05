Read full article on original website
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a weather balloon!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meteorologists from Rapid City’s National Weather Service launch balloons twice a day. It is one of 90 offices that use radiosondes attached to weather balloons. “The radiosondes is collecting temperature data, relative humidity data, pressure data and then with the GPS inside its also...
Now you can ski at Terry Peak every day of the week!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Terry Peak Ski Area is South Dakota’s destination for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding. This year is off to a better start than the last few seasons, with cooler temperatures and more snow as they began their full-time operations. “We had a warm November last...
‘Driving’ through a winter wonderland
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They say the best way to check out Christmas lights is with a cup of hot chocolate and music. In Spearfish, you get to experience all of this while helping out the community. The Spearfish City Campground gets a makeover for December, from empty camping...
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
Carbon monoxide leaks most likely during the holidays
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau. Several Rapid City citizens express concern that the drop in levels may have an impact on the water quality, as well as fish life. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal...
Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau
Habitat for Humanity renovates one home just in time for the holidays
Rapid City man identified as Monday’s crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a 50-year-old Rapid City man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 5, has been released. Tony Dodd was northbound on Haines Avenue, about five miles north of the city, when a southbound SUV driven by a 14-year-old Black Hawk teen crossed the centerline and hit Dodd’s sedan.
Rapid City Schools tout pay raise
The Black Hills organizes food drives
More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City counted more than 4,150 Youth Ride Free passenger trips in November, a 16 percent hike over November 2021, according to data released by Rapid Transit System. For the first three months of this school year, RTS tallied 14,466 youth passenger trips. This, according...
Bomb threat at area school turns out to be a hoax
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bomb threat called into an area elementary school on Friday afternoon turned out to be a hoax. It happened at the Rapid Valley Elementary School on Covington Street in Rapid City. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:42 Friday afternoon, a call...
HealthWatch-RSV, flu and kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rise in cases of both flu and RSV are overwhelming hospitals and doctors’ offices across the country. Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips for parents to keep their kids safe in this week’s edition of HealthWatch. “With one...
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Invite will be help Friday and Saturday over at the Monument. But Thursday night some of the state’s best teams got a head start by meeting up for some duals. The Sturgis and Rapid City Central wrestlers earned some impressive victories.
Three Olympic athletes spent the day at South Dakota Mines to share what it takes to be a professional athlete
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three Olympic athletes headed to the South Dakota School of Mines Thursday to share their stories with the Hardrocker track and field team, about what being an athlete means to them. Chris nelson, Deanna price, and Payton Otterdahl are touring South Dakota to share the...
I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Toy Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas Day is often portrayed as a time for joy and excitement as children tear into the packages beneath the tree. However, not every child gets the chance to experience that moment. The Black Hills Toy Drive is filling the gap left behind by the...
