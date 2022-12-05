The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.

