Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Fan runs on field during Argentina-Netherlands at World Cup
LUSAIL, Argentina (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take...
Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer fans were shocked into silence back home after the national team was eliminated by Croatia from the World Cup on Friday. The mood in Sao Paolo and Rio Janeiro was festive at first after Neymar put Brazil ahead in extra time. But then it quickly turned somber after the Croatians equalized and then won a penalty shootout in Qatar.
Dutch eliminated from World Cup in Louis van Gaal's finale
The Netherlands remains without a World Cup title, losing to Argentina 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 starting line-up, team news and build-up to crunch quarter-final
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar tonight. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s first ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which should see Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian...
World Cup Golden Boot: Mbappe, Messi, Rashford and Gakpo vie for top goalscorer at Qatar 2022
The Golden Boot is the award given to the player who scores the most goals at a World Cup, and the race is on for the prestigious prize at Qatar 2022. Previous winners include France legend Just Fontaine, who scored 13 in 1954, a record tally at a single World Cup which still stands; Portugal’s Eusebio, who scored nine goals in 1966; England’s Gary Lineker, who scored eight goals in 1986; Ronaldo, who scored eight as Brazil won the 2002 World Cup; and the current England captain Harry Kane who scored six goals last time out in Russia. Fifa hands...
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
