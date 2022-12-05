Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
Search for driver in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Metro Police said they are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the pole.
WSMV
VIDEO: Car ignites at storage facility near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle ignited at a storage facility just outside the city limits of Springfield on Tuesday evening, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. First responders got a call about the car fire around 10 p.m. and were called to Springfield Towing & Storage on...
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
WSMV
Crash sends vehicle off roadway, into front yard of Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield woman said she’s still in shock after watching a car crash into her neighbor’s front yard. That neighbor said she’s surprised this type of crash doesn’t happen more often. The car flipped over and destroyed the wood fencing just feet...
35-Year-Old Cierra Burrage Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Tuesday. The accident happened at Slaydon Drive on Oakwood drive at around 5:05 p.m. Cierra Burrage, 35, of Nashville was operating a red or burgundy SUV at a high rate of speed south on Oakwood Avenue. It was thought to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
WSMV
Man arrested for setting camper fire in Camden
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into what caused a camper fire last week in Camden has led to the arrest of a Humphreys County man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the probe into the camper fire...
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
KWQC
Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station. According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
WSMV
Kingston Springs continues to rebuild one year after tornado
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A home without a roof, boarded up windows, a dumpster full of debris and a cleared path of downed trees are all reminders of what happened in Kingston Springs just one year ago. An EF-2 tornado ripped through in the middle of the night,...
Comments / 0