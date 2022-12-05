ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

55-year-old Brentsie Walton Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Walton County (Walton County, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Walton county on Saturday night.

It is reported that only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

The crash happened on Ammons Bridge Road close to Rivermist Drive.

A black Nissan Maxima was driving east on Ammons Bridge Road when the driver lost control while navigating a curve.

Before coming to a final rest, the Maxima veered off the road and collided with a guard rail and a ditch.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Piedmont Athens Hospital.

She was declared dead later.

The officials have identified her as 55-year-old Brentsie Walton.

The crash is still being investigated by the authorities.

No other information regarding the fatal crash is available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: News Monroe Local

