ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Don’t judge a book by its cover: 2 dog best friends need forever home for Christmas

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrRCD_0jXiTnC100

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jake and Simba have been at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society for nearly a year, and they are anxious to find their forever home for Christmas.

The pair are not brothers by blood, but they have spent their whole lives together and are inseparable best friends. They ended up at the humane society because their owners had a new baby, and they could no no longer give Jake and Simba all of the attention they deserved.

Meaghan Pitman, marketing director for the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said there is interest in adoption here and there, but one thing always holds potential adopters back.

“We get a lot of attention in Simba. People see him and they’re like, ‘I want him.’ I get it. He’s handsome,” Pitman said. “Then once we say, ‘oh, he’s a bonded pair with his brother Jake,’ they look at Jake, and unfortunately Jake has been considered an ugly duckling, and that’s so sad because Jake is so cute, and he’s so handsome.”

The sad reality of Jake and Simba is that adopters are interested in Simba right away, but when they find out he has to be adopted with Jake, they step back because they think Jake is ugly.

“It really just is unfortunate that right now what is stopping them from getting adopted is that people just don’t like how Jake looks, and that’s not a reason,” Pitman said.

She said Jake and Simba are a loving pair, and she said she thinks Jake is the goofier, more playful of the two.

“Simba is always just like, happy to be here pretty much,” Pitman said.”That’s just Simba. He kind of just like goes with the flow. He’ll follow Jake around and he’ll look at Jake rolling in the dirt and he’ll just be like, ‘okay,’ and he’ll just come over.”

Pitman said spending nearly a year in the shelter has been tough on the pups, but they keep their happy attitudes because they have each other to depend on.

“They’re still so happy despite being here basically for almost a year,” Pitman said. “I just love going over in the kennel and saying hi to them cause their tail is always wagging. They definitely put me and everyone else here in a better mood, especially when we’re having some rough days around here.”

For this holiday season, Jake and Simba’s adoption fees are “two for the price of one.” Both boys are microchipped and have been neutered. They also have up-to-date vaccinnations and have been dewormed and get monthly heartworm medicine.

To meet this loving pair, reach out to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Patricia Corbin Mills
4d ago

Praying these two dogs find their perfect family. If I lived alone I would take them myself. There is someone out there for them!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season. The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food. Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!) Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is onceagain partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden both centers for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses in downtown Conway are coming to life and taking window shopping to a whole new level for its annual Living Window Displays. Conway Downtown Alive challenges businesses to get creative and into the holiday spirit by transforming their windows into live displays. This year, 13...
CONWAY, SC
WBTV

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WMBF

The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you are naughty or nice come feel the holiday cheer at the MarshWalk’s 8th Annual Santa Crawl. It’s this weekend December 10th, starting at 5pm. Enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Starting feeling like your best self with Waccamaw Dermatology

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Waccamaw Dermatology is a premier dermatology clinic located in the Grand Strand area. With a total of 5 locations, Waccamaw Dermatology takes pride in providing quality treatment and care for all patients. Their skilled staff offers innovative solutions by staying up to date with the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
SHALLOTTE, NC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy