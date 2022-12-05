Charles Town Races has a nine-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. In this never-won-two allowance, we’ll try to beat the chalk with #8 Violent Rock (4-1). This one enters off a couple of pretty good efforts, including a runner-up try in a claimer at Aqueduct in last when off at 22-1. We’re not concerned about the quick turnaround time from that last — that’s what trainer Norman Cash does — and like to see his go-to rider Will Humphrey in for the call… #4 Sue Loves Barbados (3-1) has done his best work on the lawn but has some decent main track efforts, as well. That includes his only win to date. We’re expecting him to show a bit more speed early than he did last time he was on the dirt… Huge and unexpected effort in last by #3 Debit Card (9-5), who shipped down to Laurel after suffering two maiden defeats at Penn National and won nicely at 25-1. Can he repeat? We’d like to see it before taking short odds, especially since that last was such a big jump up… Tough outing in last for #1 Benny the Book (5-1) but two back, he was second versus similar…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO