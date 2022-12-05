Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
Centre Daily
Vikings RB Alexander Mattison Fined Over $6K For Viral Touchdown Celebration
The NFL fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for his viral twerking touchdown celebration from last Sunday's win over the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero. After scoring a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Mattison faked a hamstring injury and twerked in the end zone, a celebration inspired by NWSL player Lo'eau LaBonta. It went viral, generating millions and millions of views across various social media platforms.
Centre Daily
Falcons Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder Set for Big Opportunity
Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When Ridder trots onto the field...
Centre Daily
Week 14: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings.
Centre Daily
Analysis: Dominant Eagles’ o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.
Centre Daily
Baker Mayfield Says Helmet Headset Malfunctioned in First Half vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield had one day of practice and roughly 48 hours to learn the Rams playbook. But it did not stop the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft from leading Los Angeles to a come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday night. Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and one touchdown. However, more than half of his completions (15) came in the fourth quarter as he led the Rams on a 98-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game, capped off with a 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson to secure the win.
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Cowboys Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Dallas Cowboys have won games this season with both a dominating offense and a smothering defense. And there's a different approach offensively this season than in years past. For the first time in running back Ezekiel Elliott's seven-year career, he's now part of a bonafide rushing tandem, alongside Tony...
Centre Daily
Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers wrapped up their final practice of the week and the team handed out five game designations. Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), safety Derwin James (quad), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) have been deemed doubtful. Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) is questionable.
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Panthers Preview: Ken Walker III & DK Metcalf Injury Update
The Seattle Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers from Lumen Field on Sunday. ... with some injury issues to deal with. The Seahawks are within striking distance of postseason play with much thanks to the performance of quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage. In week 13, the...
Centre Daily
Joe Mixon Off Bengals Injury Report Ahead of Browns Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is off the injury report and is expected to start on Sunday against the Browns, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Mixon cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol after missing the last two games due to a...
Centre Daily
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team
Through three-quarters of the season, Pro Football Focus has multiple Cleveland Browns players all All-Pro. Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett both were on the first team, while Nick Chubb was on the second team. It has been another exceptional year for Bitonio who continues to be one of the best...
Centre Daily
Doug Pederson on Titans: ‘If You Can’t Get Up for These Games, You Need To Find Something Else To Do’
The Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn't need anything pointed out to them to motivate them this week. They should already know. The pressure should already be felt. At least, that is what Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees as his team prepares to fight for their playoff lives vs. the Tennessee Titans, a bitter AFC South rival with a three-game lead ahead of the Jaguars entering Week 14.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Kingston, Interior Offensive Linemen, Washington State Cougars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
NFL Top 5 Power Rankings | Week 14
The New Orleans Saints are as close as they can get to being eliminated from the playoffs this season. Tom Brady launched a record-setting comeback on Monday Night Football, defeating the Saints right before their Week 14 bye. The Saints may be out, but newcomer wide receiver Chris Olave still...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Anfernee Orji, Linebacker, Vanderbilt Commodores
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Giants Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Leonard Williams Updates
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn't in a talkative mood when it came to questions about running back Saquon Barkley's status for Sunday, but all signs do appear to be pointing in the right direction. On Thursday, Barkley was added to the Giants' injury report with a neck...
Centre Daily
Seven Oklahoma Players Earn AP All-Big 12 Honors
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, postseason awards season is in full swing with the Associated Press releasing their all-conference teams on Friday. In the Big 12, seven Oklahoma players received selection for the all-league teams with two getting first-team honors. Offensive tackle Anton Harrison and punter Michael...
Centre Daily
Duke treasure posts career-high for Spurs
On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers?
Alabama has seen a lot of change to their roster over the past week, and with the activity not slowing down, there is a real possibility Alabama goes into their Sugar Bowl game without many of their key players from the season. Alabama has already had several players enter the...
Centre Daily
New Jersey Devils’ Play-By-Play Man Enjoys His Rookie Ride
When Bill Spaulding signed on with MSG Networks as the new play-by-play voice of the New Jersey Devils ahead of this season, he said, "I feel so lucky that I'm getting on the ride at the right time." He could see the signs of a team on the rise but...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Lakers: Georges Niang’s Playing Status for Friday Night
Tyrese Maxey won’t be the only Philadelphia 76ers player out with a foot injury on Friday night. Along with the third-year guard, who continues to rehab a small fracture in his foot, Sixers forward Georges Niang will miss Friday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers with right foot soreness.
Comments / 0