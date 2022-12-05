Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Scotty’s to reopen sometime in 2023
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Toby Doeden has announced plans to not only reopen Scotty’s, but to reopen as the new and improved Scotty’s Diner. The property will undergo extensive updating and remodeling, and Doeden is hoping to open in Spring or early Summer of 2023. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will serve all the menu items people have loved over the years, including frozen cokes, milk shakes, and many other classics. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will also feature a convenient drive–thru so you can grab all your favorites quickly and conveniently from the comfort of your vehicle.
brookingsradio.com
Second man facing new charges in Aberdeen murder
A second suspect in the death of an Aberdeen man is facing new charges. Kyle Three Legs was originally charged with aiding in the kidnapping of Simon Deng. Court documents filed in Brown County show Three Legs is now charged with aiding in first degree murder and accessory to first degree murder.
KELOLAND TV
Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week
Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
KELOLAND TV
Pounds of marijuana found in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – One man is facing multiple drug charges following an investigation in Aberdeen. Police say a 23-year-old was arrested Monday. During the investigation, 10 pounds of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun and $3,300 in cash were found. He’s facing several possession charges.
