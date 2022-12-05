ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Metro Boomin Corrects Streaming Services for Putting Wrong Takeoff Lyric on New Album

Metro Boomin is setting the record straight after streaming services were putting the wrong lyrics on his new Heroes & Villains album. On Thursday (Dec. 8), Metro Boomin hopped on Twitter to display his displeasure over wrong lyrics appearing on his album, specifically the song "Feel The Fiyaaaah" featuring Takeoff and A$AP Rocky, despite the grueling process he went through to make sure they were correct.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million to Perform for 35 Minutes

Cardi B was collecting her coins during the Art Basel festivities in Miami over the weekend. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Cardi B jumped on her Twitter page and revealed that she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute performance. And she has a receipt to prove it. In a since-deleted tweet, the Bronx rapper showed a document from WP Touring, Inc. showing Cardi was paid $1 million for a performance.
