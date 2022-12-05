ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYaD8_0jXiS4Ze00

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning.

Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7.

Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

Crews at the scene reported heavy damage to both vehicles.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Dispatch could not confirm of any road closures or detours.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Traffic light damaged in semi-SUV crash

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department, along with Bellefontaine Fire and EMS and Logan County Hazardous Materials Team responded about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to a semi tanker and sport utility vehicle crash at east Sandusky Avenue and North Hayes Street. Bellefontaine Fire Department officials report no one was transported from the scene. The Haz Mat Team cleaned up a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The crash disabled traffic signals at the intersection and officers advise motorists to use caution when passing through the area, stating this intersection should be treated as a four-way stop and to be cautious when turning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Garage destroyed after overnight fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a detached garage fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Medics and firefighters were called to a garage fire at the cross of Sherman Street and Yates Street around 1:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital, 2 others injured after trying...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Driver dies in Clark Road two-vehicle crash

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road. Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from Urbana Fire Division and West Liberty Fire...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Victim in fatal crash identified

A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Clark Road took the life of Lisa M. Courter, age 57 of Urbana. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road.
URBANA, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash

DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy