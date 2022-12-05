2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning.

Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7.

Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

Crews at the scene reported heavy damage to both vehicles.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Dispatch could not confirm of any road closures or detours.

