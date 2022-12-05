Read full article on original website
Related
Weather continues to bite into the weekend’s sporting programme
The League Two match between Harrogate and Northampton has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.The widespread freezing temperatures saw a number of Football League games called off on Friday and the Cobblers’ visit to North Yorkshire has also gone.The pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium did not pass an inspection on Saturday morning.❄ Today's fixture against @ntfc has been 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 due to a frozen pitchA new date for the match will be announced in due course— Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) December 10, 2022A statement on Harrogate’s website read: “Today’s fixture against Northampton Town has been postponed due to a frozen...
Dutch eliminated from World Cup in Louis van Gaal's finale
The Netherlands remains without a World Cup title, losing to Argentina 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
Comments / 0