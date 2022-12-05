The League Two match between Harrogate and Northampton has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.The widespread freezing temperatures saw a number of Football League games called off on Friday and the Cobblers’ visit to North Yorkshire has also gone.The pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium did not pass an inspection on Saturday morning.❄ Today's fixture against @ntfc has been 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗱 due to a frozen pitchA new date for the match will be announced in due course— Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) December 10, 2022A statement on Harrogate’s website read: “Today’s fixture against Northampton Town has been postponed due to a frozen...

