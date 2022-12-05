Read full article on original website
Man identified in Farmington Hills stranger danger incident, no criminal activity discovered
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department has identified the suspect in the bus stop stranger danger incident and says that they did not discover any criminal activity. Police say they spoke with the parents of another child who had also been approached and then had the area canvassed by detectives and officers. After interviewing families, police were led to a 71-year-old resident of the Polo Club Apartments.Detectives interviewed the man about the incident, and he was cooperative with all questions. No criminal activity was discovered.According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, there does not appear to be a danger to children in the area.Police had reported that they were seeking a suspect in connection to a potential stranger danger incident after receiving reports of a man approaching children in his vehicle and offering them candy as they were walking home on Dec. 7. For more details on the incident, visit here.
fox2detroit.com
2 stolen car chases in Southfield lead to charges against 3 suspects
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have arrested three suspects after recent car chases in the city. The first suspect, 20-year-old Jamee Cole, was arrested Saturday after police say he carjacked a victim and robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at gunpoint. It started around 7:40 p.m. at The Heights apartments...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
fox2detroit.com
2 Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office workers fired for stealing drugs
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Macomb County employees have been fired and could face criminal charges for allegedly stealing drugs out of the medical examiner’s property room, where they both worked. Investigators say the 32-year-old woman and 50-year-old man both started at the examiner’s office around the...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
Farmington Hills police seek tips after stranger danger incident at bus stop
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking information from the public after being notified about a possible stranger danger incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop.Police say the incident happened at about 3 p.m. at the Polo Club Apartments, located near Nine Mile Road, east of Haggerty Road. The parents of a 12-year-old girl notified police that a man had stopped his vehicle near the girl as she walked home from the bus stop, and he offered her candy. The girl declined the candy and walked away from the man.In addition to this, the girl saw the man drive up next to another child. He offered the boy candy, but he also declined and walked away from the man.According to police, the suspect is described as an approximately 60-year-old white man driving an unknown dark-colored, four-door sedan. The Farmington Hills Police Department has increased patrols in the area and near school bus stops around the city.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
fox2detroit.com
Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a smash and grab attempt in Dearborn Heights after multiple suspects inside a red passenger vehicle drove through a gun shop entrance. The two suspects involved can be seen on surveillance camera wandering around inside the building before fleeing the scene....
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
fox2detroit.com
Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge after Ann Arbor traffic stop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Football player Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge stemming from an October traffic stop in Ann Arbor. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was originally charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony.
fox2detroit.com
New Dearborn Heights gun store broken into by suspects crashing car into it
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - "In my mind it’s a disaster," said owner Bob Esko. Esko's Gun Shop has only been open for six months, but an alarm call alerted the owner early Thursday morning. "Upon arrival I observed a vehicle running inside my store, right here," he...
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak Township shooting suspect found in Detroit
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Royal Oak Township last month was arrested in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the victim in the Nov. 25 shooting was reluctant to speak with investigators about the shooting. However, he finally decided to provide information that led them to 30-year-old Jamison Lee Wilbourn.
The Oakland Press
Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime
A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
fox2detroit.com
Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
