FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking information from the public after being notified about a possible stranger danger incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop.Police say the incident happened at about 3 p.m. at the Polo Club Apartments, located near Nine Mile Road, east of Haggerty Road. The parents of a 12-year-old girl notified police that a man had stopped his vehicle near the girl as she walked home from the bus stop, and he offered her candy. The girl declined the candy and walked away from the man.In addition to this, the girl saw the man drive up next to another child. He offered the boy candy, but he also declined and walked away from the man.According to police, the suspect is described as an approximately 60-year-old white man driving an unknown dark-colored, four-door sedan. The Farmington Hills Police Department has increased patrols in the area and near school bus stops around the city.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO