4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch
Bears coach Matt Eberflus loves the fight in his team. As they reached this week's bye, they have managed to stay close until the end in all but a few games without the overall talent level required to push through out of a tailspin at the end to close games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyrell Shavers, Wide Receiver, San Diego State Aztecs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bears Grades at the Bye: Rebuild Hits an Ugly Stretch. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Things Saints Should Do Over Final Four Games
The New Orleans Saints head into their bye week with a putrid 4-9 record. Their only remaining chance at the playoffs is if they win their last four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 4 of their next five, the Carolina Panthers lose two of their remaining five (they play the Saints once), and the Atlanta Falcons lose to New Orleans in Week 15. In other words, Dennis Allen has a better chance at winning Coach of the Year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Confidence’: Super Bowl-Bound? Jason Witten Makes Prediction
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl 26 years ago. The Cowboys' best tight end in franchise history, Jason Witten, believes this year's team has the special makings to finally again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air with confetti in their hair. "Man, I think (the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
fish shell Buffalo Bills
Can he do it again? The 7-5 Jets' chances of sticking with the heavily-favored 9-3 Bills may count on it. Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!. You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major Analyst On Joe Burrow’s MVP Case: ‘Burrow’s Had Those Bad Games’
CINCINNATI — The NFL MVP race is starting to boil down to just a few players. Two of those stars are Joe Burrow and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "Good Morning Football" host Jason McCourty thinks Burrow is great but can't be the MVP right now, given his struggles to open the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans DE Jerry Hughes Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner, has been handed out annually since 2014 to a player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll be looking to right the ship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. First, though, they have to decide who will and will not be playing on Empower Field. Of the 13 players who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s a Real Monster’: Jameson Williams Praises Amon-Ra St. Brown
Having Amon-Ra St. Brown on the roster is not only benefitting the Detroit Lions on the football field. With a young rookie wideout now joining the team, having an elite-level talent helping show him the ropes, on and off the field, will certainly pay dividends. Jameson Williams has been actively...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Henry Anderson Aiming to Return to Action Following Minor Stroke
Just one day before the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in late October, veteran defensive end Henry Anderson experienced a scary situation that placed him on the non-football-injury list. Anderson revealed to reporters on Wednesday in the locker room that he suffered a "minor stroke"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Extra Point: Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers?
Alabama has seen a lot of change to their roster over the past week, and with the activity not slowing down, there is a real possibility Alabama goes into their Sugar Bowl game without many of their key players from the season. Alabama has already had several players enter the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Updates Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard’s Injury Status
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard are on track to play against the Cleveland Browns this weekend. They popped up on the injury report Thursday as limited practice participants but head coach Zac Taylor cleared up the questions with the media on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?
Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
