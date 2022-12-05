2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW.

The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.

Nicolas Jeffries,33 was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 10-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One more victim is in critical condition in the hospital.

There was one other victim who sustained minor injuries.

The police claimed the driver jumped out and fled.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police

Source: 11 Alive

