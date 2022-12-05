ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Social Security: Why Patience Doesn't Always Pay Off

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Delaying a Social Security claim past full retirement age will result in a higher monthly benefit.
  • That's not always the best route to take, financially speaking.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

They say patience is a virtue, and when it comes to Social Security, it certainly can be. That's because filers who delay their Social Security claims are rewarded financially.

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history once you arrive at your full retirement age (FRA). That age is either 66, 67, or 66 and a specific number of months, depending on your year of birth.

But you don't have to file for Social Security at your precise FRA. You're allowed to sign up as early as age 62, but filing at any point ahead of FRA will result in a reduced benefit for life. Similarly, you can delay your filing past FRA and lock in a higher monthly benefit for life in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpgzU_0jXiRgng00
Image source: Getty Images.

Now once you turn 70, you can't grow your Social Security benefits any more. But if you're willing to be patient and delay your filing until the age of 70, you could see your monthly benefit increase between 24% and 32%, depending on your exact FRA.

At first, that might seem like a smart bet. But in some cases, it's a decision that could backfire.

Waiting doesn't always pay

If you don't have a lot of money in retirement savings, then you may be motivated to delay your Social Security filing so you can grow your benefits on a monthly basis. And even if you have a decent-sized nest egg, you may be eager to snag a higher monthly Social Security benefit to give yourself more spending power. But while delaying your claim is guaranteed to give your benefits a monthly boost, it doesn't guarantee you a higher lifetime payout from Social Security.

There's a break-even point you'll need to consider when you're thinking of delaying your Social Security filing. If your FRA is 67 and you're looking to delay your filing until age 70, then your break-even point is age 82 1/2. That means that's the age you'll have collected the same amount of money from Social Security in both filing scenarios. And so you'll need to ask yourself whether you think you're likely to live until 82 1/2 or beyond. If not, then postponing your filing until age 70 won't make sense.

It could even pay to file early

While holding off on claiming Social Security could result in a richer monthly payday, it's not necessarily your best move. In fact, Social Security filers are often cautioned not to claim benefits ahead of FRA, since doing so can reduce them tremendously. But if your health is poor, and you're unlikely to live a long life, then filing at age 62 could actually make a lot of financial sense.

Ultimately, it can be hard to nail down the right timing for claiming Social Security. But one thing you should know is that while exercising patience may be a good thing to do in life, it's not necessarily the right call when it comes to signing up for your benefits.

Comments / 6

Related
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy