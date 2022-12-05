Read full article on original website
Chautauqua County Holding Off On Updating Shared Service Initiative Until 2023
The Chautauqua County Planning Department said counties outside New York City are no longer required by the state to develop a new plan or revise and update a previously approved plan. The shared services initiative generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. County Executive...
Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department
Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs. The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
Empty Bowl Project Fundraiser for Local Pantries to Take Place in Jamestown December 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft off East Fourth Street. Father Luke Fodor said the event features thousands of handcrafted bowls by local...
JPS Superintendent Criticizes NYS For Dragging Feet on Resolving Small Cities Lawsuit
Jamestown Public Schools’ Superintendent is accusing New York State of dragging its feet in resolving a lawsuit over the state under funding poor school districts. Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the state is trying to “smoke out” the remaining eight districts involved in the Small Cities lawsuit even though they know the funding formula is unjust to poor districts, “They believe that extending through legal means the timeline for which this process will take will cause districts, especially the poorer ones, to run out of money and drop out of the lawsuit. I think it’s despicable and I think they should own up to their fiscal mismanagement over the course of decades and take care of the kids who need it the most.”
City Comptroller to Leave Position Just Five Months After Taking Job
Jamestown City Comptroller John Sellstrom will be resigning less than six months after taking the job. City Council had approved the appointment of Sellstrom in July following the resignation of Ryan Thompson as Comptroller. Thompson left the position for a new job in the private sector. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said...
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 8, 2022
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com. THU DEC 08. The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown.
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
Police Seize Over 9 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop
Police seized over nine pounds of fentanyl pills following a traffic stop on North Main Street. An investigation in the area led to the traffic stop with Jamestown Police K-9 Kal and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 Drake discovering the drugs in the search. Police say the total street value of the 50-to-60,000 pills found is estimated at more than $500,000.
