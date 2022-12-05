Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities
In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
Introducing MinnPost’s incoming Twin Cities beat reporter: Kyle Stokes
Kyle Stokes, a senior reporter covering K-12 education for Southern California Public Radio’s KPCC and LAist, will join MinnPost in January as the next Twin Cities beat reporter. Stokes is a University of Missouri journalism grad whose career so far has been mostly in public radio. Before joining SCPR...
Hennepin County commissioners will vote to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports Hennepin County Commissioners will vote today to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying.” Hutchinson was also involved in a drunk driving crash a year ago. Axios reports that the St....
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Bloomington looking to boost spending to attract sports or entertainment complex
This from Stribber Matt McKinney, “The city of Bloomington may boost by $40 million a spending plan to draw development near the Mall of America as delays continue with a proposed water park, said assistant Bloomington Port Authority administrator Jason Schmidt. The money could support separate projects, such as a sports complex or an event or entertainment facility, though none are currently proposed and would first have to pass city approvals, he said. … The City Council and Port Authority will hold a special meeting and public hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers to discuss the added funding.”
If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis
Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
U of M report shows ‘crisis’ rate of Minnesota health care workers leaving jobs
At MPR News, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. ‘The crisis of low-wage healthcare workers is a crisis for all those that require care,’ report authors wrote.”
P.J. Fleck signs seven-year contract worth $6 million per season
Randy Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a new contract that will increase his pay by $1 million per year to an average of $6 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told the Star Tribune. The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval.
How can Minnesota have a record-breaking surplus in a challenging economy?
Most of the attention is paid to the sexier half of the Minnesota economic and revenue forecast: how much money the 2023 Legislature will have to allocate in spending increases or tax cuts. Not to put off the answer for too long, it’ll be a lot. For a state that...
Minneapolis needs a fully-funded police department
Editor’s note: The authors of this opinion piece incorrectly assert the police budget in Minneapolis is down, but in fact, it has increased from the 2020 budget by $3 million. There are not enough police officers in Minneapolis. As a result, crime is rampant. But there are hopeful signs...
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates
WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
The newsroom that works for YOU
MinnPost’s journalism isn’t just a play-by-play report of what politicians are doing. And it’s not he-said she-said sensational storytelling either. While that type of media might get a lot of clicks, it doesn’t contribute to building a stronger Minnesota. At MinnPost, we’re focused on you. We’re...
Rule change aims to prevent extremist group members from becoming Minnesota police officers
Lawmakers, activists and local religious leaders on Wednesday praised efforts by a state licensing board to prevent Minnesota’s law enforcement agencies from hiring officers with ties to extremist groups. The Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as the POST board, is expected to vote on Friday on...
Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson
Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
Brooklyn Center voters choose fresh start in mayoral leadership after police killing of Daunte Wright
Brooklyn Center voters last month chose a new mayor in April Graves, a city council member, to replace incumbent Mike Elliott less than two years after Black motorist Daunte Wright was shot and killed by ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. Wright’s killing threw the city...
Metro Transit office explores possibilities of land value tax districts
In these districts, the land value portion of properties would be taxed at a higher rate than the building portion, with the district collecting the same amount of revenue as could be raised with a conventional property tax. Supporting economic development. Advancing equity. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Maximizing community investments....
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0