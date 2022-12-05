ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities

In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Bloomington looking to boost spending to attract sports or entertainment complex

This from Stribber Matt McKinney, “The city of Bloomington may boost by $40 million a spending plan to draw development near the Mall of America as delays continue with a proposed water park, said assistant Bloomington Port Authority administrator Jason Schmidt. The money could support separate projects, such as a sports complex or an event or entertainment facility, though none are currently proposed and would first have to pass city approvals, he said. … The City Council and Port Authority will hold a special meeting and public hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers to discuss the added funding.”
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MinnPost

If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis

Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

U of M report shows ‘crisis’ rate of Minnesota health care workers leaving jobs

At MPR News, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. ‘The crisis of low-wage healthcare workers is a crisis for all those that require care,’ report authors wrote.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis needs a fully-funded police department

Editor’s note: The authors of this opinion piece incorrectly assert the police budget in Minneapolis is down, but in fact, it has increased from the 2020 budget by $3 million. There are not enough police officers in Minneapolis. As a result, crime is rampant. But there are hopeful signs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates

WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

The newsroom that works for YOU

MinnPost’s journalism isn’t just a play-by-play report of what politicians are doing. And it’s not he-said she-said sensational storytelling either. While that type of media might get a lot of clicks, it doesn’t contribute to building a stronger Minnesota. At MinnPost, we’re focused on you. We’re...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson

Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Metro Transit office explores possibilities of land value tax districts

In these districts, the land value portion of properties would be taxed at a higher rate than the building portion, with the district collecting the same amount of revenue as could be raised with a conventional property tax. Supporting economic development. Advancing equity. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Maximizing community investments....
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

