BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.

BREMEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO