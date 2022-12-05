Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
k105.com
Leitchfield FD extricates injured female juvenile, 3 other minors taken to ER after truck crashes on Anneta Rd.
A female juvenile has been hospitalized and three other minors taken to the ER after a truck crashed on Anneta Road (Hwy 259). Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Anneta Road.
14news.com
Dawson Springs police look back at tornado one year later
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Every day, there are new stories from those who survived last year’s storms in western Kentucky, including from first responders who worked the night the storm touched down. Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek has been serving this community since 2007. He says on...
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Several minor accidents reported around Vanderburgh county
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Several minor accidents have been reported around Vanderburgh County this morning, as fog lowers visibility across the Tri-state. Accidents have been reported in the following areas: The intersection of Morgan Avenue and U.S. Route 41. The intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Mount Pleasant Road. The intersection of Diamond and […]
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright. He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war. The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager. Indiana State Police say the two...
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
14news.com
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
14news.com
Dozens of family photos recovered after December 2021 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As many around the Tri-State prepare to mark one year since the Dec. 10 tornado, memories of that night are still fresh for the people of Dawson Springs. Many people lost homes, loved ones and neighbors in the storm — including Lori Blalock. Her...
witzamfm.com
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
14news.com
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
14news.com
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
14news.com
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several projects are underway to improve Burdette Park, says director Zach Wathen. Wathen said they are looking to beautify the park, but they are primarily concerned with safety and making the park Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. “I just started making a list of things that...
Comments / 0