ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Shooting into Occupied Dwelling - Arrest Made

On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:06 a.m., Prince George County police responded to the 2800 block of Manchester Drive in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence. Prince George County Police detectives immediately began investigating the incident. On December...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy