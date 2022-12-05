Read full article on original website
Crime Insider: Man in Richmond crash was shot behind apartments
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting behind two apartment buildings on Richmond's Southside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Preliminary hearing set for University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others, appeared in court Thursday morning. For the first time since the shooting, Jones appeared before a judge in-person for his second court appearance at the Albemarle...
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
Shooting into Occupied Dwelling - Arrest Made
On December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:06 a.m., Prince George County police responded to the 2800 block of Manchester Drive in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence. Prince George County Police detectives immediately began investigating the incident. On December...
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Woman’s body found behind church in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play after a woman’s body was found on the back patio of a church on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church around 2:15 p.m. to find a deceased woman - identified Thursday as Andrea Thompson-Lambert - on the back patio.
A shooting nearly took his life. Now, he wants to educate Richmond youth.
A birthday party on September 3 in Shockoe Bottom is a day that Tim Brown from Chesterfield County will never forget. On that fateful day, Brown was shot five times.
Man injured in early-morning Southside Richmond shooting
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Richmond Highway in Southside just after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, a man was found shot.
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Mother of victim in deadly hit-and-run offers $2,500 reward in search for suspect
A Henrico mother is continuing to seek justice for her son after he was killed in a hit-and-run in July.
Richmond Police mourning death of officer who served 19 years
The Richmond Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and 19-year veteran of the department who recently passed away.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Police: Henrico suspect in string of armed robberies arrested after police chase crash
The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed commercial robberies across the county.
Man dead after shooting in Newport News Wednesday night
A shooting in Newport News left a man dead Wednesday night. It happened just before 8:35 p.m. in the area of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive
Mother of two shot, killed inside Petersburg apartments
A Petersburg family is mourning the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed inside the Artist Space Lofts on Friday.
Fire breaks out at Homewood Suites on Bypass Road in Williamsburg
Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.
Victim identified in deadly Aqueduct Drive shooting in Newport News
A man died following a shooting in Newport News late Saturday night, according to a release from police.
25-year-old charged after shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police said 25-year-old Pele Tyreek Jackson is charged following a shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News on Sunday morning.
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work
Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key said Melanie Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.
