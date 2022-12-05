ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Woman dead in rollover accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A woman has died, and two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 10:17 a.m. of a crash at Mile Marker 96 along Highway 83, between North Platte and Stapleton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck

Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pizza Hut opened in North Platte on Thursday and residents can’t get enough. Staff of the Pizza Hut told KNOP that they are having issues keeping up with the high demand. Pizza Hut will not have a direct number to this store until their...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School

Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Great Plains Health implements visitor restrictions on children amid respiratory illnesses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Beginning Wednesday, December 7, Great Plains Health is implementing a temporary visitor policy restricting visitors ages 12 and below. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” said Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Ella Whiting scores 14 points in Creek Valley loss vs. Arthur County

CHAPPELL - Ella Whiting exploded with 12 points in the third quarter for Creek Valley, but it wasn't enough in a 62-37 defeat to Arthur County in Chappell Tuesday. The senior finished with 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Karsyn Burgman added 12 points for the Storm.
CHAPPELL, NE

