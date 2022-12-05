Read full article on original website
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
North Platte B St. Runza being demolished, relocated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're a regular at the B St. Runza location in North Platte, you'll still be able to get your Runza and Frings, you will just have to go south a few blocks soon. Runza restaurants announced that the location will be demolished and moved to the corner...
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck
Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
Pizza Hut opens in North Platte... how to get your fix
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pizza Hut opened in North Platte on Thursday and residents can’t get enough. Staff of the Pizza Hut told KNOP that they are having issues keeping up with the high demand. Pizza Hut will not have a direct number to this store until their...
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
Great Plains Health implements visitor restrictions on children amid respiratory illnesses
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Beginning Wednesday, December 7, Great Plains Health is implementing a temporary visitor policy restricting visitors ages 12 and below. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” said Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”
Ella Whiting scores 14 points in Creek Valley loss vs. Arthur County
CHAPPELL - Ella Whiting exploded with 12 points in the third quarter for Creek Valley, but it wasn't enough in a 62-37 defeat to Arthur County in Chappell Tuesday. The senior finished with 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Karsyn Burgman added 12 points for the Storm.
