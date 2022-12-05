Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO