APD: Woman shot while heading to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman told police that after getting dropped off at a club on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive, she heard gunshots. After trying to run away, she realized she had been shot, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Police did not release any information about the woman’s identity.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

