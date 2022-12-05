ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia State confirms student was killed in gas station shooting near campus

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClCfd_0jXiOzeG00

Georgia State officials confirmed that a man who was shot and killed near campus attended the university.

At 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, the university tweeted that someone had been shot at the RaceTrac at Piedmont and John Wesley Dobbs and warned people to avoid the area.

A Georgia State spokeswoman said an email was sent to students overnight alerting campus about the student’s death.

No information on a shooter has been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Plane makes emergency highway landing in Newton County

(NEWTON COUNTY, Ga.) — A highway in Newton County is closed until further notice after a plane made an emergency landing. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the plane started experiencing engine failure and was forced to land on Hwy. 36 at McCart Circle in Covington. The FAA said the landing happened around 6 p.m.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Man accused of kidnapping elderly woman from convenience store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car from outside a convenience store that had an elderly woman sitting inside. The Clayton County Police Department said in a news release that the 86-year-old woman had been sitting in a car outside the Lucky Food Mart just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, when Taron Williams, 33, jumped into the car and stole it.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

1 shot outside auto center at Cobb County Walmart; shoppers evacuated

Police are searching for shooters that left one person hospitalized after opening fire outside of a Cobb County Walmart. Officials say a 911 caller reported an active shooter inside the store, so they responded as if that was the case and evacuated the store. They later learned it was not an active shooter situation and there is no threat to the public.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
110K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy