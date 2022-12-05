Georgia State confirms student was killed in gas station shooting near campus
Georgia State officials confirmed that a man who was shot and killed near campus attended the university.
At 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, the university tweeted that someone had been shot at the RaceTrac at Piedmont and John Wesley Dobbs and warned people to avoid the area.
A Georgia State spokeswoman said an email was sent to students overnight alerting campus about the student’s death.
No information on a shooter has been released. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
