Lexington, KY

Driver crashes vehicle into a Lexington house, flees scene before police arrive

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Lexington police are searching for a suspect who hit a house with their car Sunday evening.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the vehicle left the road, hit two other vehicles and ran into a house before coming to a stop.

Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said there were 10 occupants home at the time of the accident. Police said no one was injured as a result of the crash.

Anderson said police don’t know what caused the wreck yet because the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Police are still searching for the driver. It’s undetermined if they will face charges if found.

“It’s hard to say,” Anderson said. “It would depend on their statement and everything. No way to know that for sure.”

The fire department also responded to the scene and determined that the house was structurally sound.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

Not sure if they will face charges . What a joke our justice system has become. Criminals have nothing to worry about. Zero consequences for terrorizing our communities.

Reply
5
 

Lexington Herald-Leader

