Social Circle, GA

18-Year-Old James Connor Phelps Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Social Circle (Social Circle, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Social Circle.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

The accident happened close to Grady Lemonds Rd at around 1:59 a.m

Social Circle resident James Conner Phelps, 18, the driver of a black Ford Explorer lost control while navigating a curve while the vehicle was moving west on Social Circle Fairplay Road.

When the Explorer veered off the road and onto the north shoulder, it collided with a number of trees and a utility pole before coming to an end.

The driver died at the scene from his injuries.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

December 5, 2022

Source: News Monroe Local

