18-Year-Old James Connor Phelps Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Social Circle (Social Circle, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Social Circle.
Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.
The accident happened close to Grady Lemonds Rd at around 1:59 a.m
Social Circle resident James Conner Phelps, 18, the driver of a black Ford Explorer lost control while navigating a curve while the vehicle was moving west on Social Circle Fairplay Road.
When the Explorer veered off the road and onto the north shoulder, it collided with a number of trees and a utility pole before coming to an end.
The driver died at the scene from his injuries.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.
December 5, 2022
Source: News Monroe Local
