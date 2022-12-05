ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
New York Post

Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
