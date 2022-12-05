Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
The Stroller, Dec. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Train display to benefit food bank. Bull Creek United Presbyterian...
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Behind the scenes at "The Nutcracker:" rehearsal at Palace Theatre is a winter whirlwind
In the two days leading up to the first performance of “The Nutcracker” at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, every square inch of the space is a flurry of activity and excitement. Onstage, dancers of all ages — some 4 years old — practice pirouettes, leaps and twirls...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
Laurels & lances: Fires, colds and blood
Laurel: To rising from the ashes. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold was decimated by fire Dec. 4, 2021. The 74-year-old building endured more than $4 million in damage. It is the kind of event that could kill a parish. In truth, many a house of worship has been...
IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine — 1st at a Pa. public university
Indiana University of Pennsylvania could open the state’s first school of osteopathic medicine at a public university, a venture to train and graduate professionals to improve rural health and advance Pennsylvania’s economy. A resolution to endorse the state-owned university to explore the school’s possible development was approved unanimously...
Fox Chapel Area school board reelects president, vice president
The Fox Chapel Area School Board re-elected Marybeth Dadd as president during the board’s annual reorganzation meeting, which was conducted Dec. 5. Ronald P. Frank was re-elected vice president, and Vanessa K. Lynch was re-elected assistant secretary. Dadd is starting her fourth year on the board, her third year...
High school roundup for Dec. 7, 2022: Mt. Pleasant wrestling wins opener
No. 4 Mt. Pleasant rallied from an early deficit to defeat Albert Gallatin, 48-27, in a Section 2-2A wrestling match Wednesday night. The Vikings (1-0, 1-0) got pins from Greg Shaulis (139 pounds), Jamison Poklembo (145), Kolton Turek (152), Ty Hornick (160) and freshman heavyweight Dylan Pitzer along with three forfeit wins. The four pins from 139-160 broke open a close match.
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
Vecchio again voted Penn Hills School Board president
Although she recently threw her hat in the ring for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the late State Rep. Tony Deluca’s seat, Erin Vecchio was unanimously re-elected as Penn Hills School Board president for the seventh straight year. “I’m thankful for the board to believe in...
Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire
The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
There’s no tomorrow for Belle Vernon in state title matchup with Neumann-Goretti
The Belle Vernon football team has been moving its expiration date all season long. No matter what, the season ends Saturday and the expiration date has arrived. Will the Leopards go out as state champions? That’s the only question left to answer. Belle Vernon (11-2) will face District 12...
Jimmy Giannetta, St. Joseph dominate 4th quarter to defeat Springdale
For nearly three quarters, St. Joseph standout Jimmy Giannetta was rather quiet. But the senior guard exploded for 12 points in a span of nearly four minutes in the second half to spur the host Spartans to a 56-44 victory over Springdale in the first night of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament at Walter Dlubak Center.
Norwin boys sharpen game against wide variety of opponents
Lance Maha wanted to diversify the Norwin boys basketball schedule when he took over the program last year. The coach’s end game always was to sharpen his team’s teeth on the defensive end of the floor to boost offensive opportunities on the other. “We want to be a...
Southmoreland basketball coach earns assist for Belle Vernon football’s state playoff run
Give Frank Muccino a pass for missing ’s basketball game Saturday. He has a state championship to win. Muccino, the Scotties’ head boys basketball coach, also is an assistant with the Belle Vernon football team, which will take on Neumann-Goretti on Saturday at Cumberland Valley for the PIAA Class 3A title.
Franklin Regional basketball starts tourney with win vs. Carlynton
After the postgame handshake line dispersed, Cam Rowell grabbed the microphone at the scorer’s table and shouted into it, “Go Panthers!”. The junior guard was excited after leading his team to a 59-41 victory over Carlynton on Friday night in the Panthers’ opening game of the 19th Mike Rettger Tournament — and their home opener.
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
Pitt basketball player Dior Johnson pleads guilty in domestic violence case
A University of Pittsburgh basketball player pleaded guilty Friday to two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and was ordered to serve one year of probation. Dior Johnson, 18, a freshman, has been prohibited from being on campus or participating in basketball activities since he was charged, according to defense attorney Robert Del Greco Jr.
