The thankless job of a Nordic ski groomer starts well before dawn, when volunteers take to ATVs, snow machines and snowcats to carve corduroy and lay down classic ski tracks. Amber Drysdale, the head groomer for the Glacier Nordic Club, says a 4 a.m. start usually lets the groomers finish off the trails before the first skiers set up.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO