Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
South Dakota Beats Minnesota And Iowa For ‘Best States To Live’
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are close neighbors, but this study says they are not equal when it comes to being the best place to live. I have personally spent a lot of time living, working, and vacationing in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. They are three uniquely different states...
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Dome Light On In Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota?
I was always told you can't have the lights on inside the car when driving at night. It was against the law because it could cause an accident. Is that true?. When I think back to first getting my driver's license I think of some of the things I learned in order to pass the written test.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Blake Shelton Calls South Dakota Singer His ‘Little Buddy’
It's been an unbelievable year for one South Dakota singer. Rapid City native Rowan Grace took the world by storm during this season of NBC's The Voice. She even gained some new friends from the show. Believe it or not, Rowan's journey on NBC's The Voice started way before this...
Bakeries With Best Bread in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Baking bread is an art. Anyone who has mastered it, (like my sisters) will say, "Oh it's no big deal!", but I disagree. In study after study, the smell of baking bread is always one of peoples' favorite aromas, followed by other items like baking cinnamon rolls, (another kind of bread).
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa
As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Iowa Would Have a Perfect 100 Counties if not for this Travesty
The Hawkeye State sure has a lot of counties. Compared to larger states like California (54) and Montana (56), Iowa has almost twice as many, with a staggering 99. But it easily could have an even 100, if not for one annoying outlier up north. Have you ever glanced at...
Say What? South Dakota Is Filled Full of a Bunch of Fast-Talkers?
I think the common perception of people living here in the Midwest or flyover country as coasties like to refer to it, is we are a bunch of uneducated, simple-minded, slowing-moving, uncultured folk. This part of the country has been labeled as being packed full of lots of farmers, lots of open space, not much, if any diversity, and completely devoid of any fast-talking, well-read, slick, sophisticated city types.
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Think Fast, Do You Know South Dakota’s Top 5 Fast Food Chains?
Fast food, almost every one of us has eaten it at least once, some of us, once a day, which would help explain the size of some us, right? Just ask our bathroom scales. Fast food chains are a staple of the restaurant industry all over the country. Did you...
The Best Places to Find Love in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Being alone can be challenging for a lot of us, but not having someone there during the holidays can be especially tough. If you're looking to find that special person in the Tri-State Area, you're in luck. Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota have combined for five cities in the top...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Among Best for Girls’ Night Out
With another weekend on the horizon, now is the ideal time to start planning that next get-together with your closest friends. And if you're looking for just the right combination of fun and affordability for your outing, the Tri-State Area is the place to be. Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota...
South Dakota #1 In Decreased Unemployment Claims, Minnesota #39
Pat yourself on the back once again South Dakota. We're saving the feds more money. In the form of unemployment claims. Even though high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more, a new report indicates that a reduction in claims is dramatically less than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
