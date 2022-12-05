ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West View, PA

Advent services, Torah yoga and more at Sewickley area places of worship

Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Torah Yoga, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17. Join Jennifer Ferris-Glick via Zoom for mindful yoga and meditation. Free for all ages. Annual Chanukah Party & Latke Lunch,...
SEWICKLEY, PA
The Stroller, Dec. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale students to present, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’. The...
TARENTUM, PA
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11

Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Laurels & lances: Fires, colds and blood

Laurel: To rising from the ashes. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold was decimated by fire Dec. 4, 2021. The 74-year-old building endured more than $4 million in damage. It is the kind of event that could kill a parish. In truth, many a house of worship has been...
ARNOLD, PA
IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine — 1st at a Pa. public university

Indiana University of Pennsylvania could open the state’s first school of osteopathic medicine at a public university, a venture to train and graduate professionals to improve rural health and advance Pennsylvania’s economy. A resolution to endorse the state-owned university to explore the school’s possible development was approved unanimously...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox Chapel Area school board reelects president, vice president

The Fox Chapel Area School Board re-elected Marybeth Dadd as president during the board’s annual reorganzation meeting, which was conducted Dec. 5. Ronald P. Frank was re-elected vice president, and Vanessa K. Lynch was re-elected assistant secretary. Dadd is starting her fourth year on the board, her third year...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers

For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
LIGONIER, PA
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick

This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Freeport sophomore headlines swim season in A-K Valley

Freeport’s Kira Schrecongost didn’t let the bright lights and pressurized atmosphere of the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships get to her last year as swam to gold in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 200 individual medley as a freshman at Pitt’s Trees Pool. She followed...
FREEPORT, PA
Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire

The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Cold, flu medications can be tough to find this flu season

Demand for over-the-counter medications to ease suffering related to a spike in colds, flu and covid has left shelves empty and shop owners frustrated in recent weeks. “It’s the trifecta,” said Ed Christofano, owner of Hayden’s Pharmacy stores in Youngwood, Mt. Pleasant and Donegal. The Centers for...
HARRISON CITY, PA
Vecchio again voted Penn Hills School Board president

Although she recently threw her hat in the ring for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the late State Rep. Tony Deluca’s seat, Erin Vecchio was unanimously re-elected as Penn Hills School Board president for the seventh straight year. “I’m thankful for the board to believe in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Jimmy Giannetta, St. Joseph dominate 4th quarter to defeat Springdale

For nearly three quarters, St. Joseph standout Jimmy Giannetta was rather quiet. But the senior guard exploded for 12 points in a span of nearly four minutes in the second half to spur the host Spartans to a 56-44 victory over Springdale in the first night of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament at Walter Dlubak Center.
SPRINGDALE, PA
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game

Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
BELLE VERNON, PA
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA

