PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Advent services, Torah yoga and more at Sewickley area places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Kabbalat Shabbat Services (via Zoom), 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Torah Yoga, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17. Join Jennifer Ferris-Glick via Zoom for mindful yoga and meditation. Free for all ages. Annual Chanukah Party & Latke Lunch,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale students to present, ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Behind the scenes at "The Nutcracker:" rehearsal at Palace Theatre is a winter whirlwind
In the two days leading up to the first performance of “The Nutcracker” at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, every square inch of the space is a flurry of activity and excitement. Onstage, dancers of all ages — some 4 years old — practice pirouettes, leaps and twirls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 9-11
Pop culture, vinyl records, artisan gift wares and holiday music take the stage this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday for Steel City Con, Pittsburgh’s premier comic book and pop culture convention, at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The convention runs through Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Fires, colds and blood
Laurel: To rising from the ashes. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold was decimated by fire Dec. 4, 2021. The 74-year-old building endured more than $4 million in damage. It is the kind of event that could kill a parish. In truth, many a house of worship has been...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inaugural We Serve First all-star event is ‘celebration of volleyball’
You can’t fault Sydney Joyce if she gets a little emotional or is overcome with nostalgia when she takes the court Friday and Saturday as part of the inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic girls volleyball event at Kiski Area High School. “This is very exciting, especially since it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
IUP officials consider school of osteopathic medicine — 1st at a Pa. public university
Indiana University of Pennsylvania could open the state’s first school of osteopathic medicine at a public university, a venture to train and graduate professionals to improve rural health and advance Pennsylvania’s economy. A resolution to endorse the state-owned university to explore the school’s possible development was approved unanimously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area school board reelects president, vice president
The Fox Chapel Area School Board re-elected Marybeth Dadd as president during the board’s annual reorganzation meeting, which was conducted Dec. 5. Ronald P. Frank was re-elected vice president, and Vanessa K. Lynch was re-elected assistant secretary. Dadd is starting her fourth year on the board, her third year...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport sophomore headlines swim season in A-K Valley
Freeport’s Kira Schrecongost didn’t let the bright lights and pressurized atmosphere of the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships get to her last year as swam to gold in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 200 individual medley as a freshman at Pitt’s Trees Pool. She followed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Union vies for 1st PIAA championship against veteran Steelton-Highspire
The list of firsts for the Union Area football program continues to grow. The Scotties won their first outright WPIAL championship, were the first double-digit seed to play in or win a Class A football title. On the way, Union defeated a county foe in the playoffs (the first time two Lawrence County schools ever played each other in the playoffs), defeated a team twice in the same season (Rochester), and have achieved a 12-win campaign for the first time in program history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say Penn Hills man's Facebook car ads were a setup to steal buyers' cash
Pittsburgh police said a man used Facebook marketplace to set up four purported vehicle sales around Homewood and then robbed potential buyers of the cash they brought, according to court papers. Alan Green, 29, of Penn Hills is facing nine charges of robbery and three counts of conspiracy that were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cold, flu medications can be tough to find this flu season
Demand for over-the-counter medications to ease suffering related to a spike in colds, flu and covid has left shelves empty and shop owners frustrated in recent weeks. “It’s the trifecta,” said Ed Christofano, owner of Hayden’s Pharmacy stores in Youngwood, Mt. Pleasant and Donegal. The Centers for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vecchio again voted Penn Hills School Board president
Although she recently threw her hat in the ring for the Allegheny County Democratic Committee’s nomination for the late State Rep. Tony Deluca’s seat, Erin Vecchio was unanimously re-elected as Penn Hills School Board president for the seventh straight year. “I’m thankful for the board to believe in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jimmy Giannetta, St. Joseph dominate 4th quarter to defeat Springdale
For nearly three quarters, St. Joseph standout Jimmy Giannetta was rather quiet. But the senior guard exploded for 12 points in a span of nearly four minutes in the second half to spur the host Spartans to a 56-44 victory over Springdale in the first night of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament at Walter Dlubak Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
There’s no tomorrow for Belle Vernon in state title matchup with Neumann-Goretti
The Belle Vernon football team has been moving its expiration date all season long. No matter what, the season ends Saturday and the expiration date has arrived. Will the Leopards go out as state champions? That’s the only question left to answer. Belle Vernon (11-2) will face District 12...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverhounds bring back Upper St. Clair's Robbie Mertz, work to shape roster in free agency
One of Pittsburgh’s own will be back with the Riverhounds for 2023. Robbie Mertz, an Upper St. Clair grad, was one of seven players that the club announced will be returning for next season. Mertz, a midfielder, came to the Hounds via transfer from Atlanta United 2 in July....
