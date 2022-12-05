Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club.
It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
The event has been played at Tiburon Golf Club since 2001, though it originally began in 1989 in California.
But, how exactly does the QBE Shootout work? Here’s an explainer of everything you need to know before the 2022 version kicks off.
Format
Twelve teams of two will pair up to compete over 54 holes. On Friday, teams will play a scramble. Saturday is a modified alternate shot, and Sunday’s final round is four-ball.
Field
There’s a bit of history being made this year, as it’s the first time in the event’s history that two LPGA stars will tee it up. They are World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Korda is making her first appearance at the event and is paired with Denny McCarthy. Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy, and she has competed in the event before.
Meanwhile, the field is filled by the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship. Then, 10 special exemptions are rewarded.
The defending champions are also reserved a spot, but that duo won’t be in the field this year. More on that later.
Here’s a look at the 12 teams playing:
Harris English and Matt Kuchar
Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
Brian Harman and Sepp Straka
Jason Day and Billy Horschel
Steve Stricker and Cameron Young
Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson
Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer
Corey Connors and K.H. Lee
Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun
Same tees for men and women
Korda and Thompson will play from the same tees as the 22 men in the field. Tiburon Golf Club will play as a par-72 layout at 7,382 yards.
The added length will be a challenge for Korda and Thompson, but they both averaged 272 yards off the tee during the 2022 LPGA season, some of the longest hitters in the game.
Greg Norman ties
The QBE Shootout and Greg Norman are tied together quite closely.
Norman was the tournament’s host. That is, until this time. He was asked not to attend earlier this year, which will be the first time in the event’s history Norman won’t be there. He was instrumental in getting the event moved to Tiburon Golf Club, a course he designed that also plays host to the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. In the past, it was named the Shark Shootout.
In fact, the defending champions also won’t be in attendance because they now play on the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf League. Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na won the event last year, so a new team will hoist the trophy.
Prize money
Everyone teeing it up in Florida will walk away with a good payday. The total purse is $3.8 million, and each player on the winning team will earn $475,000.
Finishing last? Still taking home $90,000.
Here’s a purse breakdown:
Place Team total Each player
1st $950,000 $475,000
2nd $590,000 $295,000
3rd $360,000 $180,000
4th $284,000 $142,000
5th $246,000 $123,000
6th $215,000 $107,500
7th $205,000 $102,500
8th $200,000 $100,000
9th $195,000 $97,500
10th $190,000 $95,000
11th $185,000 $92,500
12th $180,000 $90,000
How to watch
The QBE Shootout will be on Golf Channel all three days with NBC picking up live coverage of the second and final rounds. The golf will also be live streamed on the Peacock app.
Friday
First round, Golf Channel, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday
Second round, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock
Second round, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Sunday
Final round, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock
Final round, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., NBC, Peacock
