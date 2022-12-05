ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club.

It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.

The event has been played at Tiburon Golf Club since 2001, though it originally began in 1989 in California.

But, how exactly does the QBE Shootout work? Here’s an explainer of everything you need to know before the 2022 version kicks off.

Format

Matt Kuchar and Harris English at the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on Dec. 10, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Twelve teams of two will pair up to compete over 54 holes. On Friday, teams will play a scramble. Saturday is a modified alternate shot, and Sunday’s final round is four-ball.

Field

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson at the Pelican Women’s Championship at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 14, 2021 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

There’s a bit of history being made this year, as it’s the first time in the event’s history that two LPGA stars will tee it up. They are World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Korda is making her first appearance at the event and is paired with Denny McCarthy. Thompson is playing with Maverick McNealy, and she has competed in the event before.

Meanwhile, the field is filled by the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship. Then, 10 special exemptions are rewarded.

The defending champions are also reserved a spot, but that duo won’t be in the field this year. More on that later.

Here’s a look at the 12 teams playing:

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

Jason Day and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson

Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer

Corey Connors and K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun

Same tees for men and women

Nelly Korda at the 2022 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

Korda and Thompson will play from the same tees as the 22 men in the field. Tiburon Golf Club will play as a par-72 layout at 7,382 yards.

The added length will be a challenge for Korda and Thompson, but they both averaged 272 yards off the tee during the 2022 LPGA season, some of the longest hitters in the game.

Greg Norman ties

Greg Norman takes a swing during the QBE Shootout Pro-Am on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The QBE Shootout and Greg Norman are tied together quite closely.

Norman was the tournament’s host. That is, until this time. He was asked not to attend earlier this year, which will be the first time in the event’s history Norman won’t be there. He was instrumental in getting the event moved to Tiburon Golf Club, a course he designed that also plays host to the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. In the past, it was named the Shark Shootout.

In fact, the defending champions also won’t be in attendance because they now play on the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf League. Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na won the event last year, so a new team will hoist the trophy.

Prize money

Harris English and Matt Kuchar and his caddie and son Cameron Kuchar celebrate with the trophy after winning the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on Dec.13, 2020 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Everyone teeing it up in Florida will walk away with a good payday. The total purse is $3.8 million, and each player on the winning team will earn $475,000.

Finishing last? Still taking home $90,000.

Here’s a purse breakdown:

Place Team total Each player

1st $950,000 $475,000

2nd $590,000 $295,000

3rd $360,000 $180,000

4th $284,000 $142,000

5th $246,000 $123,000

6th $215,000 $107,500

7th $205,000 $102,500

8th $200,000 $100,000

9th $195,000 $97,500

10th $190,000 $95,000

11th $185,000 $92,500

12th $180,000 $90,000

How to watch

Lexi Thompson walks on the second green during the first round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on December 10, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The QBE Shootout will be on Golf Channel all three days with NBC picking up live coverage of the second and final rounds. The golf will also be live streamed on the Peacock app.

How to watch

Friday

First round, Golf Channel, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock

Saturday

Second round, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock

Second round, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Sunday

Final round, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Golf Channel, Peacock

Final round, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., NBC, Peacock

