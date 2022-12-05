ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. According to court documents, in March 2022 someone hacked Norfolk Airport Authority email accounts. They pretended be an account representative for the airport. They told one of their vendors — Avis Car Rental — that the airport changed its payment procedures. The hacker provided an account and routing number to a JPMorgan Chase bank account.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.   “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was convicted by a federal jury Friday on charges of brandishing a firearm while robbing a gas station convenience store in Henrico County. According to court records and trial evidence, Chaikim Reynolds, 21, went into the convenience store Jan. 17,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy