NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. According to court documents, in March 2022 someone hacked Norfolk Airport Authority email accounts. They pretended be an account representative for the airport. They told one of their vendors — Avis Car Rental — that the airport changed its payment procedures. The hacker provided an account and routing number to a JPMorgan Chase bank account.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO