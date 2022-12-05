Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach negotiating to buy 50-year-old Oceanfront hotel, vote possible next week
The city is looking to make progress on a decades long effort to redevelop Rudee Loop and taking over the Schooner property would only give them more land to work with.
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
Henrico County leaders searching for new Glenwood Farms property owner
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders say they’re searching for a new responsible local owner to take the title of a 22-acre community that has nearly 300 apartments. Glenwood Farms apartment complex is located near Laburnum Avenue. For years, dozens of Glenwood Farms’ tenants have complained about the...
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital. Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining...
Food distribution to be held on Dec. 6 in Norfolk
Food distribution to be held on Dec. 6 in Norfolk at the closed Family Dollar grocery store location
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Hackers steal hundreds of thousands from Norfolk Airport Authority vendors
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is investigating a hack of the Norfolk Airport Authority after $389,000 was sent to a criminal’s bank account through five payments. According to court documents, in March 2022 someone hacked Norfolk Airport Authority email accounts. They pretended be an account representative for the airport. They told one of their vendors — Avis Car Rental — that the airport changed its payment procedures. The hacker provided an account and routing number to a JPMorgan Chase bank account.
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Police say they have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth earlier this year.
Chesapeake woman wins $100K in recent Powerball drawing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident Sherita Williams won $100,000 in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing. “[I’m] nervous. Anxious. Happy,” she said when she claimed her prize. Sherita Williams purchased her ticket online at valottery.com. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the Powerball number was 7. She matched the first five winning numbers as […]
Duo who monitored police scanner app amid Virginia Beach Food Lion burglary sentenced
Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
2nd Walmart employee, shooting survivor sues company
James Kelly is suing for $50 million in damages. He worked for the Chesapeake store since Aug. 1, and said he previously reported the gunman for harassment.
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
Suspect in custody following bank robbery on Kempsville Rd in Norfolk
Police say they are investigating a robbery at a bank in Norfolk Thursday morning.
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
Newport News man convicted of robbery, brandishing firearm
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was convicted by a federal jury Friday on charges of brandishing a firearm while robbing a gas station convenience store in Henrico County. According to court records and trial evidence, Chaikim Reynolds, 21, went into the convenience store Jan. 17,...
