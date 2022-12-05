Read full article on original website
Paul Kengor: Deer days in Western Pa.
“Do you actually eat the deer after you shoot it?”. So asks an incredulous friend who lives in a large city. It’s a rhetorical question, with a sharp degree of derision. The expected reply: “Oh, no, no. We’d never do that. Instead of eating the deer we, well, well … .”
Database spotlights those who died at Pearl Harbor
JOHNSTOWN — The stories of the more than 2,300 American service members who died at Pearl Harbor, including Cambria County Military Hall of Fame member Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Lipple, from Ashville, have been chronicled by Stories Behind the Stars. The nonprofit is working to compile brief...
Letter to the editor: LGBTQIA+ shouldn't live in fear
The hate-motivated shooting at Club Q in Colorado is extremely disheartening to everyone who belongs to the LGBTQIA+ community around the world. It is said that U.S. citizens live in a free country due to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but how can this be so if we are constantly being treated unequally, scared to go anywhere in fear of death?
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was...
Pine-Richland stuns Imhotep Charter in PIAA Class 5A final on Ryan Palmieri’s big night
MECHANICSBURG — Pine-Richland quarterbacks sure have a knack for big performances in the biggest games, a history that includes Ben DiNucci, Phil Jurkovec and Cole Spencer. Add another Rams QB to the list, even if he didn’t start the year playing that position. Ryan Palmieri rushed for 184...
Pa. receives $6.6 million from 'Internet for All' initiative
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband...
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, assault. Many call him and others in the nation’s dwindling pool of Pearl Harbor survivors heroes.
Hempfield girls get off to quick start with hustle, composure
Two games is a small sample size. But to Hempfield, it can reveal a lot. With hiked-up expectations this season based on success in the offseason, Hempfield won its first two games for a sweep at the Fayette County Tournament at Connellsville. “We played with a lot of energy throughout...
Josh Corbin's 20 points lead Robert Morris past Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Josh Corbin had 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-66 win against Central Michigan on Wednesday night. Corbin shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Colonials (4-6). Kahliel Spear added 18 points while going 7 of 14 overall and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and he also had 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Marshall ends Duquesne's victory streak at 6 games
Keith Dambrot isn’t a man who normally backs down from a challenge, and he’s not afraid to present one to his players when he believes it’s necessary. When Duquesne’s coach met with his players at halftime of their eventual 82-71 loss to Marshall on Thursday night, he asked the impossible.
