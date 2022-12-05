ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo by

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta.

Officials responded to the accident on Riverwatch Parkway.

According to the authorities, the collision involved only one motorcycle.

David Belk, 31, from Sardis, Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was reported by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved is yet to be found.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

The officials closed down one lane of the road while they investigated the crash.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: WBF

Nationwide Report

