ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 389

Ronald
4d ago

Cowboys rode the Colts into the ground. Never knew cowboys punished their horses like that. Never watched this supposed game but hope the Cowboys didn't wear spurs. Now the Cowgirl cheerleaders can.😊 Whoopie kai ay!

Reply(5)
38
princeton
4d ago

Win like this against a team that actually has a winning record, and then maybe I’ll applaud y’all. Matter of fact- win a playoff game for a change. Y’all haven’t one a playoff game since 2010, and you’re celebrating scoring 50+points against the 4win- 8 lose colts😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(19)
29
Joe
4d ago

We will see in two weeks. They play the eagles. That will be the real test. They do have a very week schedule

Reply(46)
55
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Texans are NFL Season-High Underdogs vs. Cowboys on Sunday

The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR

Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday

Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice

James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice

Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14

Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss

Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy