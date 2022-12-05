Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
Violent robberies keep happening in spurts and sprees in Chicago -- dozens of crimes, no arrests
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number keeps growing – there have been several dozen violent robberies in Chicago in three and a half weeks - and not one arrest.The robberies have been happening on the city's North, Northwest, and West sides. We have been tracking the crime trend closely for weeks. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, we have also been asking police for weeks about these crimes that have been happening in spurts across the city. Oftentimes, numerous robberies are reported in one area within a period of hours.Every red point on the map below represents a violent robbery...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
cwbchicago.com
Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say
Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
Convicted felon extradited to Chicago, charged with fatally shooting man near Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A convicted felon was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man near a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, of Minnesota, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder, strong probability of death. On Oct. 24,...
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering rewards in two South Side crimes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two crimes that happened on the city's South Side. They're asking for information on the shooting death of Kamare Edwards, 17, who was shot and killed while riding a minibike in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood on Nov. 16.
fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side. In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
Man using U-Haul truck as getaway vehicle after robbing women on North Side: Police
A robber has targeted woman at least four times this week and in each robbery, police said he’s driven away in a U-Haul box truck. All robberies occurred in various neighborhoods on the North Side.
CBS News
Boy, 16, denied bail in shooting death of man on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO (CBS) – No bail for a 16-year-old boy charged in the shooting death of a man on a CTA Red Line train in Chatham back in August. The teen appeared in bond court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said the teen was riding the train along with his friend and...
Woman shot, killed after having CCL weapon stolen on Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is killed after someone shot her with her own weapon on the city's Far South Side Wednesday morning.The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. Detectives went door to door in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon."Pow! That's all I heard," said Robert Land who added it sounded like it came from the apartment he lives in on the second floor.The neighbor said the woman who died was visiting the home and was there with several other people."They was fighting," Land said. "I heard that."Police are still looking for the shooter.
