CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is killed after someone shot her with her own weapon on the city's Far South Side Wednesday morning.The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. Detectives went door to door in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon."Pow! That's all I heard," said Robert Land who added it sounded like it came from the apartment he lives in on the second floor.The neighbor said the woman who died was visiting the home and was there with several other people."They was fighting," Land said. "I heard that."Police are still looking for the shooter.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO