ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent robberies keep happening in spurts and sprees in Chicago -- dozens of crimes, no arrests

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number keeps growing – there have been several dozen violent robberies in Chicago in three and a half weeks - and not one arrest.The robberies have been happening on the city's North, Northwest, and West sides. We have been tracking the crime trend closely for weeks. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, we have also been asking police for weeks about these crimes that have been happening in spurts across the city. Oftentimes, numerous robberies are reported in one area within a period of hours.Every red point on the map below represents a violent robbery...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loop attacker hit a pedestrian in the head with a hammer, reports say

Chicago — A 53-year-old man is recovering after being struck in the head with a metal object, possibly a hammer or crowbar, while walking in the Loop on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around River North...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Crime Stoppers offering rewards in two South Side crimes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in solving two crimes that happened on the city's South Side. They're asking for information on the shooting death of Kamare Edwards, 17, who was shot and killed while riding a minibike in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood on Nov. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed after having CCL weapon stolen on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman is killed after someone shot her with her own weapon on the city's Far South Side Wednesday morning.The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 4:21 a.m.Police said the victim was inside her residence when an unknown woman entered. After an argument, the victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. Detectives went door to door in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon."Pow! That's all I heard," said Robert Land who added it sounded like it came from the apartment he lives in on the second floor.The neighbor said the woman who died was visiting the home and was there with several other people."They was fighting," Land said. "I heard that."Police are still looking for the shooter.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy