SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area
Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more.
Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville.
Nights of Lights continues throughout St. Augustine.
Beyond Van Gough - the Immersive Experience continues at 712 N Hogan Street - in the Immersive Art Space. The exhibit has been extended through February 26, 2023.
Tuesday, Dec. 6:
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, Dec. 8
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall
Friday, Dec. 9
The 31st annual Community Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall
The Front Bottoms with special guest Sydney Sprague - 7:30 pm - Live from the Backyard Stage St. Augustine Amp.
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 8:00 pm - Moran Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Saturday, Dec. 10
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theatre
The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall
BrickUniverse Jacksonville LEGO Fan Expo - 9:30 am - 12:30 pm & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market
Murray Hill Holiday Pop Up Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Kingsbury Street
The 31st annual Community Nutcracker - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, Dec. 11:
FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theatre
Jaguars at Titans - 1 pm - CBS 47
38th annual Luminaria - 4 pm - Riverside and Avondale
The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Hall
BrickUniverse Jacksonville LEGO Fan Expo - 9:30 am - 12:30 pm & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Eric Gales blues rock - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Comments / 0