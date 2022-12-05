ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City

“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Remembering Stainton’s Department Store

On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Developer Expands Into Avalon

A Sea Isle City developer who has reshaped the resort’s business landscape with a series of upscale projects combining residential and commercial space is expanding into tony Avalon. Christopher Glancey has started construction on a mixed-use development at 25th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon’s central business district.
AVALON, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City: $146 million capital projects plan

OCEAN CITY — Continuing its aggressive, decade-long approach to improving Ocean City’s infrastructure, Mayor Jay Gillian’s administration is proposing $146 million in capital improvements over the next five years, two-thirds of which would be completed in 2023 and 2024. Among the big plans are replacing the aging...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
