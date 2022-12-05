Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City
“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
Remembering Stainton’s Department Store
On April 13, 1913, Howard S. Stainton bought Emma Morris Corson’s dry good store at 808 Asbury Avenue. It was the beginning of what would become the largest department store in Cape May County. The store was always busy in the summer, but thanks to Stainton’s business sense, the...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Sea Isle Developer Expands Into Avalon
A Sea Isle City developer who has reshaped the resort’s business landscape with a series of upscale projects combining residential and commercial space is expanding into tony Avalon. Christopher Glancey has started construction on a mixed-use development at 25th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon’s central business district.
Ocean City: $146 million capital projects plan
OCEAN CITY — Continuing its aggressive, decade-long approach to improving Ocean City’s infrastructure, Mayor Jay Gillian’s administration is proposing $146 million in capital improvements over the next five years, two-thirds of which would be completed in 2023 and 2024. Among the big plans are replacing the aging...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Three charged with killing Mays Landing man in Atlantic City
Three men are charged in the October killing of a Mays Landing man gunned down in Atlantic City. Tyrone Ford, 21, was found unconscious at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 19, by police responding to a ShotSpotter audio-gunshot notification in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was taken to the...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
One of the Most Beautiful Towns at Christmas Time in New Jersey
It is less than three weeks until Christmas and families are looking for fantastic places to visit this holiday season and take in the beautiful spots that are on display here in the Garden State. It's no surprise this town is on my list of most beautiful at Christmas time in New Jersey.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
