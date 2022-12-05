2022 Retailer Corporate Strategies and Trends in Marketplaces Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 61.2% to Reach $1,067.7 Million by the End of 2022 - Forecasts to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL payments are expected to grow...
Bookbinding Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Growth in Demand Due to Fast Setting Speed and Lower Cost - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Bookbinding Adhesives Market by Technology (Emulsion based, Hot melt), Chemistry (PVA, VAE, EVA, PUR), and Applications (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global bookbinding adhesive market size was USD 1.8...
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Global Conductive Inks Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Valued at $2.5+ Billion Annually and will Grow to Around $5 Billion by 2033 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Market for Conductive Inks to 2033 is an in-depth analysis of a key technology for markets including solar photovoltaics and printed electronics. The current global market for conductive inks is valued at...
Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing focuses on US and major foreign companies, including major aerospace and defense prime contractors and subcontractors. The Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing is an information service reporting on the activities of...
Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Activities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market (2022-2027) by Sample Type, Sample Dispersion, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is estimated to be USD 35.46 Mn...
Environment, Health, and Safety Global Market Report 2022: Proliferation of the Software-As-A-Service Deployment Model Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Component (Software and Services (Project Deployment and Implementation Services, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global EHS market is projected to grow from USD...
TCGPost Launches a New Online Trading Cards Marketplace
Provider of trading cards solutions, TCGPost, announces the launch of its website to ease the buying, selling and auctioning of different types of card games. Users and collectors of trading cards in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world would be undoubtedly excited with the news of the launch of a new website by TCGPost. The goal of the online marketplace for trading cards is to enable users to buy, sell, trade, and post CCG and all types of cards with ease while eliminating the possibility of fraud.
Global Mini PCs Market Report 2022 to 2026 - Featuring Acer, Apple, ASRock, Dell Technologies and HP Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher has been monitoring the mini PCs market and it is poised to grow by $19.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report on the mini PCs market...
Insights on the Vacuum Furnaces Global Market to 2031 - Rising Population, Globalization and Rise in Disposable Income has Fueled Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Vacuum Furnaces Market By Type, By Operation, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vacuum furnaces market size was valued at $934.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,298.8 million by 2031, registering...
Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.65+ Billion - Growing Popularity of Coding Robot Toys and Rising Application of Ai - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) toys market is poised to grow by $1,653.71 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This study identifies the introduction of subscription services...
Global Data Center Networking Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026 - Solutions Segment to Account for $29.5 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Networking Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2026. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Networking estimated at US$17.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised...
United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2022 with Demographic Changes From pre-COVID 2017 to Post-COVID 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the wake of COVID-19, pet ownership rates in the U.S. have plateaued. The percentage of U.S. households owning pets slipped slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022, for a current total of 68 million pet-owning households.
Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Nitto Denko, Johnson & Johnson, & Paul Hartmann - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow from $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The healthcare adhesive tapes market is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
Faraday Future to Host Virtual Global Investor Business Update on Thursday, December 15th, 2022
Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a virtual Global Investor Business Update Meeting on December 15, 2022, to announce the company’s global business transformation plan which includes a vehicle delivery plan for FF 91 Futurist.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,200 shares of common stock and 19,100 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to seven new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
'Career cushioning' is the latest workplace trend, seeing employees create a 'Plan B' ahead of a looming recession and job cuts
Workers who are "career cushioning" are looking to add an extra layer of security during uncertain economic times.
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
