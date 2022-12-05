Read full article on original website
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
Cody Rhodes Looks Shredded In New Photo Amid WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Cody Rhodes became one of the best things about WWE television after he came back to the company during WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins further elevated him and established Rhodes as a huge star in WWE. He has been on the shelf for a while and judging by a recent photo, Rhodes looks in amazing shape.
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
The Rock Once Admitted To Taking Steroids
The Rock is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. From being a kid who had only seven dollars left in his pocket at one point to becoming the highest paid actor in Hollywood, The Great One has certainly come a long way. However, back in the day, The Rock admitted to taking steroids to build his physique.
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
Chris Jericho Said He Showed AEW Talent ‘The Sky Wasn’t Falling’ After All Out Brawl
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in various promotions all over the world in his career which has spanned more than 30 years. He is a very well-respected veteran and clearly, his experience is sorely needed in AEW – especially after all the drama surrounding All Out.
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Complete Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Lineup
WWE has a lot of plans for tonight’s episode of SmackDown in Pittsburgh. It feels like a special episode, because Kurt Angle will be there. The company has a lot more planned, so this is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Very Sick This Week
Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF attacked William Regal, resulting in him being taken to a nearby medical facility in an ambulance. This segment seemingly ended William Regal’s run with the company. The biggest question remained regarding the Blackpool Combat Club’s status. Many fans believed that the group would disband following Regal’s departure. Through it all, Jon Moxley was present, but he wasn’t 100%.
X-Pac Wrestling For WWE NXT Is Not Out Of The Question
X-Pac was one of the more underrated wrestlers and Hall of Famers to come out of the Monday Night Wars during the 1990s. He was a phenomenal in-ring talent and put on classic matches with Scott Hall and Bret “The Hitman” Hart during his time in WWE. Now there is a possible interest in Waltman to wrestle again in WWE.
Roman Reigns Fans Use The Tribal Chief’s Entrance Music During Wedding Reception
Roman Reigns has been utterly dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as he continues to rule WWE with an iron fist. The Head Of The Table is also part of the most compelling storyline in WWE, as the leader of The Bloodline. In fact, he inspired a fan during his own wedding in a huge way.
WWE NXT Doing ‘Everything They Can’ To Keep The New Day Around
Tag team champions, Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, were interrupted by the New Day as they recited a Christmas poem dressed as Santa Claus and an elf on WWE NXT. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged them to a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline, surprising the WWE Universe. However, Shawn Michaels recently revealed that he hopes to see New Day make more than just one NXT appearance.
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
