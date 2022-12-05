Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is amazingly less than a calendar month remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and things are heating up as the temperatures outside cool down. Our NFL Week 15 picks, predictions and best bets are for the full slate of games, as there are no more byes from here on out as teams prepare for the final sprint to the finish.
Tri-City Herald
Lamar Jackson Will Not Play Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not play Lamar Jackson as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The AFC North quarterback has been ruled out due to a knee injury, the team announced. Jackson will leave his 2,242 passing yards, 764 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns on...
Tri-City Herald
Ronnie Stanley Appears Ready to Be Back in Lineup for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, but he appears ready to get back in the lineup for the key Week 14 matchup against the Steelers. Stanley has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He'll be a valuable addition against...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
Tri-City Herald
Injuries Leave Defense Shorthanded
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without four key members of their defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel on Friday ruled out defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), inside linebacker David Long (hamstring), and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (groin) and Tre Avery (concussion). Also ruled out were receivers Treylon Burks (concussion) and C.J. Board (rib).
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ‘Having Fun’ With Seattle’s Offensive Weapons
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has turned heads this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers en route to leading Seattle into what would be a playoff spot if the season ended today. Not only is Smith putting up MVP numbers for Seattle, but the quarterback acknowledged how much fun he is...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Texans: Dak, Micah & Milestone Watch
The Dallas Cowboys host the worst team in the NFL in the Houston Texans in Week 14 from AT&T Stadium. Fresh of a 54-19 annihilation of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys look for their 10th win as they enter the final stretch of the season. This...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll be looking to right the ship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. First, though, they have to decide who will and will not be playing on Empower Field. Of the 13 players who...
Tri-City Herald
UW’s Penix Finishes Eighth in Heisman Trophy Balloting
The Heisman Trophy is fun to argue about, debate and lambaste, but, face it, it's practically impossible to win — especially if you're a budding star from Seattle such as Michael Penix Jr. This week, the New York-based award committee revealed how the balloting went for candidates six through...
Tri-City Herald
SI Sportsbook Promo Code for Colorado: Bet $20 and Win $200
Before the start of the season, there were high hopes for Broncos’ fans after signing Russell Wilson to a massive contract and the expectation that Javonte Williams would develop into a stud running back. Twelve games later, Denver has the worst offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) with one of the worst records (3-9). Wilson only has eight passing touchdowns with a career-low completion rate (60.1). He has been sacked 38 times. In Week 14, they take on one of the NFL's best teams when the Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High as 5.5. point road favorites. New SI Sportsbook users in Colorado can bet $20 on this game (or any game in Week 14) and get a $200 bonus. Click Here to get the offer or check out the instructions below to activate the promotion.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Plan $295 Million AT&T Stadium Renovations; Who’s Paying?
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium may be the finest facility of its kind on the planet, and the home of the Dallas Cowboys - and the pride and joy of team owner Jerry Jones - is only 13 years old. But it has nevertheless been determined that it needs a facelift.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars Waive RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
After just 16 days and two games as a healthy scratch, the Darrell Henderson era in Jacksonville has come and gone, with the Jaguars waiving the veteran running back on Friday. By waiving Henderson, the Jaguars have opened up a spot on the 53-man roster and now have just three...
Tri-City Herald
OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb Talks His Future as a DC, Facing Geno, What Burns Has Left to Prove + More
If this year's success will help become a full-time NFL defensive coordinator. "Not really sure. I'm not really in position to make those assessments right now. I honestly, am just focused on going out to Seattle and getting this defense prepared to play well." Biggest challenges facing Geno Smith. "Well,...
Tri-City Herald
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Tri-City Herald
Week 14: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) are taking a short trip to SoFi Stadium for their scheduled Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) on Thursday night. Both teams are coming in with a disadvantage of playing last Sunday, and with a few days in between Thursday Night Football, the Raiders will have to get ready for a stingy Rams defense.
Tri-City Herald
Sean Payton on NFL Return; Cowboys Coach McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’ Cool?
Sean Payton hasn't donned Dallas Cowboys gear since 2005 and yet his name is connected to "America's Team'' frequently. Not quite as often as Mike McCarthy's is ... but frequently. Speculation will now re-open after Payton's most recent comments on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast. "I think sooner than later...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Odds, Spread and Betting Insights
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head west for a pivotal AFC showdown with Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 14. Miami, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped last week by San Francisco, has drawn the ire of burned bettors due to posting a dismal 3-6 against the spread (33.3%) mark over the last nine games overall. Tagovailoa will face a suspect Chargers defense that is ranked 30th in scoring, allowing 25.8 points per game.
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
Comments / 0