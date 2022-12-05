A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO