Louisville, KY

k105.com

Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on

An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
BIG CLIFTY, KY
k105.com

Nationwide Uniform expanding in LaRue Co. Investment to create over 60 jobs.

Nationwide Uniform Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fechheimer Brothers Co., announced on Thursday an $11.5 million investment to expand operations in Hodgenville. The expansion is expected to create 63 full-time jobs over a 10 year period that pay an average of $22.44 per hour including benefits. The expansion, Gov. Andy...
LARUE COUNTY, KY

