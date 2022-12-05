Read full article on original website
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40.
Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
77-year-old Alabama cancer patient reportedly one of dozens arrested for unpaid trash bills
At least two dozen people have been arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, several of them people of color, disabled people or those facing financial difficulties, a Birmingham TV station has reported. CBS 42 is reporting that one of them, Dee Kent, a 77-year-old cancer patient, was...
WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide. Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3. Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest. You can watch the […]
Columbus health official discusses flu numbers and options available
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus. According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.
Police chief: ‘We have got a murderer in the community;’ Victims’ mothers remember their sons
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith did not spare words Monday morning when talking about the double homicide that happened on his city’s riverwalk over the weekend. “These two homicides certainly mean that we have got a murderer in the community that we have not identified,” Smith said at a […]
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Columbus Police release description of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is providing more details in a hit-and-run investigation. The hit-and-run on Dec. 5 claimed the life of Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28. Police say Hayes was crossing Victory Drive in front of Dolly Madison Bakery when she was hit by a light colored, four-door sedan. The sedan may […]
CPD investigating Victory Drive vehicle accident resulting in a pedestrian death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a vehicle accident after a pedestrian was hit and killed. According to CPD, the vehicle crash occurred on Victory Drive. There are no other details at this time, and this is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
New video: Phenix City police asking for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in connection with Riverwalk double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — As the investigation into a double homicide along the Phenix City Riverwalk Saturday continues, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Sunday night, the Russell County District Attorney’s Office put out a video of someone police are calling “a person of interest” in connection with the […]
Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
Weeks away from winter but yet we remain ‘spring-like’ in the forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Patchy dense fog will again form overnight into Saturday with warm, humid conditions staying in the forecast through the weekend. Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times with temperatures close to 70 degrees as a weak boundary continues to slowly meander towards our north. This boundary will move through the region as we get to Sunday with a few light showers likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary
“How would you feel if they came and arrested your grandmama,” she asked the officer.
