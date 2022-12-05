ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus health official discusses flu numbers and options available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As flu numbers continue to rise, WRBL sat down with health professionals to discuss the outbreak and how to prevent spreading the virus. According to the Public Relations and Information Coordinator for the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland, there has been a major uptick in hospitalizations due to the virus this year. In 2021 there were less than 20 flu hospitalizations in Georgia and so far, in 2022 there have been more than 1,000.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New video: Phenix City police asking for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in connection with Riverwalk double homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — As the investigation into a double homicide along the Phenix City Riverwalk Saturday continues, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.  Sunday night, the Russell County District Attorney’s Office put out a video of someone police are calling “a person of interest” in connection with the […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for information in Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Victory Drive. Columbus Police responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 5 at 6:11 p.m. Officers found Tomisha Hayes, 28, lying in the roadway. Hayes was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson at 7:47 p.m. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Weeks away from winter but yet we remain ‘spring-like’ in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Patchy dense fog will again form overnight into Saturday with warm, humid conditions staying in the forecast through the weekend. Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times with temperatures close to 70 degrees as a weak boundary continues to slowly meander towards our north. This boundary will move through the region as we get to Sunday with a few light showers likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
OPELIKA, AL

